Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Former Senior Parliamentary Secretary Lee Yiok Seng, who was behind housing efforts, dies at 87

Lee Yiok Seng had served Singapore with dedication and purpose, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in a Facebook post about the veteran politician’s passing.

SINGAPORE – Former Senior Parliamentary Secretary of National Development and veteran politician Lee Yiok Seng died on Nov 6. He was 87.

Lee started his political career in the 1970s and was MP for Bukit Panjang for two decades, from 1972 to 1991, and Sembawang GRC MP from 1991 to 1996.

The People’s Action Party (PAP) politician was Government whip from 1981 to 1988, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for National Development from 1981 to 1993, and Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Labour from 1994 to 1996.

In a Facebook post on Nov 6, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said he was deeply saddened by the passing, noting that Lee had served Singapore with dedication and purpose, including as MP for Bukit Panjang and Sembawang for nearly 25 years.

Mr Wong said: “As Senior Parliamentary Secretary for National Development, he played an important role in our housing and resettlement efforts, helping families and businesses adjust as we developed new towns and housing estates.”

“He also championed workplace safety and workers’ welfare as Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Labour.”

Mr Wong, who got to know Lee when he moved to contest in Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC in 2015, said that Lee continued to take a keen interest in the area and its residents even after retiring from politics.

“Singapore has lost a devoted public servant, and the PAP a loyal comrade. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Parliamentary records show that Lee was among MPs, in a sitting in 1978, who had argued for the then Minister for Labour to give favourable consideration to applications for work permits for individuals whose spouse and children are Singapore citizens or permanent residents.

In 1984, as Senior Parliamentary Secretary for National Development, Lee spoke about the Government’s resettlement efforts at a community event, describing it as a practical approach dictated by Singapore’s limited land resources, growing population and economic development.

He said that squatters who were citizens, and affected by resettlement action, were given help to purchase HDB flats with reduced downpayment of $100, and given priority to buy the flats.

The Government also paid out compensation. Lee said that in the first 10 years from 1960 to 1969, a total of 37,153 squatters were resettled and paid $29 million in compensation.

From 1970 to 1979, the number of squatters resettled increased to 104,643 and compensation totalled $305.7 million was paid out. In the last four years from 1980 to 1983, the pace of resettlement was further accelerated, with a total of 60,512 squatters resettled and paid $505.4 million compensation.

Lee, who noted the aspiration of Singaporeans living in slums and squattered areas for better standard of housing, said: “Resettlement has never been a pleasant or easy task. However, our achievements in this field have been exemplary.”

Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC MP Alex Yam described Lee as always approachable, friendly and encouraging. He said Lee just celebrated his 87th birthday on Oct 11.

“Marsiling, Woodgrove, Sembawang and Bukit Panjang were his old stomping grounds. Even long after retiring from politics, he continued to attend our community events and keep in touch with many of his old grassroots leaders.”

Yam added: “He was also Government whip during some rather interesting years in Parliament, including when founding PAP Chairman Dr Toh Chin Chye challenged the Government’s position on legislation from the backbench.

“It could hardly have been an easy job keeping such formidable personalities in line!”

Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs and Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Defence, Zaqy Mohamed said Lee was at at the Marsiling CC for a homecoming in May, alongside other former advisers.

Zaqy, who is MP in Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, said Lee’s years of service and contributions will always be remembered as part of Marsiling’s history.

In his Facebook post, Yam said that as the years pass, the PAP is gradually saying goodbye to a generation of politicians who gave their lives to Singapore.

“Their contributions live on not only in the institutions and communities they helped build, but also in the friendships they kept and the people whose lives they touched,” he added.