Former MPs Lam Pin Min, Ang Hin Kee in new transport, co-op roles

Two former People's Action Party (PAP) MPs who left politics this year have taken on new roles.

Dr Lam Pin Min, former senior minister of state for transport and health, has joined car rental firm Lumens Auto as a senior adviser, while unionist Ang Hin Kee has been appointed chief executive of the Singapore National Cooperative Federation (SNCF).

For Dr Lam, 51, an ophthalmologist, the new role is on top of being the CEO and director of paediatric ophthalmology at Eagle Eye Centre.

His move to the private sector follows the PAP team's defeat by the Workers' Party in Sengkang GRC at the July 10 General Election.

Dr Lam, who became an MP in 2006, said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that his work at Lumens Auto involves advancing the company's business development and growth.

He told The Straits Times (ST) yesterday that although he is now "unable to contribute at ministry-level, I am still passionate about playing a role in helping the industry navigate through this challenging period".

"I hope, with my experience in the transport sector and my understanding of the economic and health impact of the coronavirus pandemic, I would be able to help Lumens Auto shape its policy and planning."

The company supplies cars to the private-hire industry, whose major players include Grab and Gojek. It said Dr Lam would, among other things, help strengthen its partnerships with key stakeholders.

Mr Ang, 55, who is assistant director-general of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), will helm SNCF from Sunday, the federation said yesterday. It is the apex body for Singapore's cooperative movement, whose enterprises provide help in areas such as healthcare, daily essentials, education and training.

Mr Ang, who chose not to contest this year's polls after being an MP for Ang Mo Kio GRC for nine years, told ST there is "synergy" between his SNCF appointment and his role at NTUC, in terms of doing good for the community. "I hope to use what I've done in the political and union fields to broaden the outreach of the cooperatives," he said.

Mr Ang said the pandemic underscored the social role of cooperatives in helping members tide over difficult times. "Covid-19 presents opportunities for the cooperative movement to help build a new normal that is more caring and inclusive," he added.