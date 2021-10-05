Foreign interference law is necessary, but so too is good communication

In the film Minority Report, actor Tom Cruise plays John Anderton, head of a Washington-based "pre-crime" unit which predicts and prevents future crimes. When Anderton himself is accused of killing a man he has never met, he discovers the system is not foolproof. Filmed in early 2001, Minority Report was eerily prescient. Later that year, America would be under attack, and the risk of not stopping terrorism before it happened seemed too great.

A host of new laws was then passed, giving law enforcement broad powers that would later be questioned by segments of the American public.