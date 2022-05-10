First phase of S'pore's virus response under review

A review of the first phase of Singapore's response to the Covid-19 pandemic - from the start of the outbreak until August last year - is under way, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said yesterday.

The after-action review (AAR) is intended as a broad-ranging exercise to put Singapore in better stead for the next pandemic, he told Parliament, adding that it will be overseen by former civil service head Peter Ho.

Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean had announced plans to review the Government's Covid-19 response last July, in response to questions from Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh (Aljunied GRC).

Yesterday, Mr Singh, the Workers' Party chief, asked about the format of the review and whether the Government plans to share findings with the public.

Mr Wong, who co-chairs the multi-ministry task force handling Covid-19, noted that Mr Teo had said the review would be conducted when the situation has stabilised and when Singapore is out of the woods.

Singapore's pandemic response so far can be characterised by two broad phases, he said.

"In the first phase, which was from the start of the outbreak to August last year, we focused on containing the spread of the virus. Thereafter, when we had vaccinated a high proportion of people in Singapore, we shifted our approach to learn to live with the virus.

"For now, the pandemic is still not over, but the situation has improved. Therefore, the Government has started work on the AAR focusing on the first phase of our experience," he added.

The review aims to thoroughly analyse Singapore's experiences and look at the lessons learnt, and the Government will share these findings upon their completion, said Mr Wong.

Mr Singh pointed out that the public had limited or no knowledge of Singapore's shortcomings during Covid-19 and the lessons to be learnt, including how the country can be better prepared both physically and psychologically when another pathogen or emergency arrives.

He asked how many participants the AAR would have and whether the exercise would also include reviewing scenarios in emergency preparedness as well as building up domestic manufacturing capability in critical areas.

Responding, Mr Wong said the AAR was a whole-of-government endeavour. He reiterated that the aim was to learn rigorously from the Covid-19 experience to prepare for a next pandemic, "which will surely come".