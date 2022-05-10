Firms can consider hiring from pool of 15,000 locals entering job market

Employers facing a manpower crunch can consider hiring from the pool of about 15,000 locals who will be entering the job market in the coming months.

Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said yesterday that as at last month, there were 5,200 workers in short-term Covid-19 roles, such as safe distancing ambassadors and vaccination centre workers, who will be looking for new jobs as their contracts are ending.

Workforce Singapore and the National Trades Union Congress' Employment and Employability Institute are supporting these workers in their job search. Many of them came from the food and beverage and retail sectors, and have relevant skills and experience, Dr Tan noted.

There were also 9,800 trainees still undergoing programmes under the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package as at end-February. The Jobs Taskforce chaired by Dr Tan is working with sector agencies to place them in suitable roles.

Another 1,200 workers in short-term Covid-19 roles will be redeployed into longer-term roles, Dr Tan told Parliament in his response to questions from nine MPs.

He said offering flexible work arrangements like flexi-time, flexi-place and part-time work can also help employers attract locals, who consist of Singaporeans and permanent residents. "Part-time work can benefit both employers who need the manpower, and workers who will not only earn an income, but also gain work experience for the future," said Dr Tan.

In the hard-hit tourism and aviation sectors, businesses can also tap additional foreign worker quotas that the Government will provide on a time-limited basis to help these industries rebound and capture opportunities, said Dr Tan.

He was responding to Mr Yip Hon Weng (Yio Chu Kang), Ms Poh Li San (Sembawang GRC), Mr Sharael Taha (Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC) and Ms Nadia Ahmad Samdin (Ang Mo Kio GRC), who had asked about government support for Singapore to reopen its economy and reconnect with the world.

The tight labour market, which Dr Tan said is largely due to Covid-19 and the balance due to cyclical forces, is expected to ease in the coming months as foreign employment rebounds after the relaxation of border restrictions.

"However, Covid-19 has underscored the importance of building resilient businesses, and this is all the more important given the uncertainties in the global geopolitical and economic environment. Over-reliance on foreign workers will leave businesses open to and vulnerable to disruptions," he said.

Encouraging employers to build up their local workforce while striving to become more manpower-lean, Dr Tan highlighted various support schemes, such as the Jobs Growth Incentive, which has been extended to September this year to support the hiring of mature local workers aged 40 and above who have not worked for at least six months, people with disabilities and former offenders.

Under the scheme, employers can receive up to $21,600 per eligible hire over a 12-month period.

Dr Tan said local employment grew by 71,300 last year, and the unemployment rate for locals has recovered to pre-pandemic levels.

Foreign employment growth has also started picking up pace after the Government progressively lifted border restrictions since late last year, said Dr Tan.

It was recently announced that from May 1, all fully vaccinated work pass holders and their dependants no longer require an entry approval to enter the country.

Dr Tan said: "Our businesses now have fuller confidence to bring their work pass holders into Singapore, and the recent reopening of the Singapore-Malaysia land border should also further ease the labour market tightness in the months to come."