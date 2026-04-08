Fines of up to $50,000 for errant vets under new law to support better animal health and welfare

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In the last 20 years, the number of vets has expanded more than five times to about 700 licensed vets in end-2025.

SINGAPORE – A new law passed on April 8 will see errant veterinarians facing stiff penalties, including fines of up to $50,000 and even the cancellation of their registration.

The Veterinary Practice Act aims to raise professional standards of the growing sector through a regulatory body, the Veterinary Council, to ensure that vets meet established standards and are held accountable for their practice.

For serious cases of misconduct or negligence, for instance, the council has the teeth to cancel or suspend a vet’s registration and impose a penalty of up to $50,000, in line with human healthcare professions.

The new council will oversee the registration of and issuance of practising certificates to vets, regulate the standards of conduct and ethics of registered vets, set continuing professional education requirements, accredit training programmes, and investigate and take disciplinary action against veterinary professional misconduct and negligence.

The council will be set up in 2026, while other parts of the Act, such as the registration regime and disciplinary framework for vets, will come into effect in 2027.

Minister of State for National Development Alvin Tan said in Parliament on April 8: “(The law) will strengthen professional accountability, support better animal health and welfare outcomes, and uphold public confidence in the sector.”

The law is a milestone in the maturation of Singapore’s vet sector, he added.

The veterinary sector has transformed dramatically over the years, alongside an exponential increase in pet ownership, said the National Parks Board (NParks).

In the last 20 years, the number of vets has expanded more than five times to about 700 licensed vets as at end-2025.

As at early 2025, NParks said, there were an estimated 91,000 licensed dogs in Singapore , while as at September 2025, about 41,000 pet cats have been officially licensed in Singapore , following the implementation of the new Cat Management Framework on Sept 1, 2024 .

The range and sophistication of vet services and treatments have also expanded, and public expectations of professional standards and accountability have risen in tandem, Mr Tan said.

Veterinarians in Singapore are now licensed and regulated by NParks’ Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS), and have to comply with the Code of Ethics for Veterinarians, and stay up to date with continuing professional education.

The Veterinary Council, which includes members from the public and private sector, vets, a lawyer and the president of the Singapore Veterinary Association (SVA), is benchmarked against the Singapore Medical Council, which regulates doctors to safeguard patient safety and investigates complaints against doctors, said Mr Tan.

AVS will continue to regulate animal health and welfare – including veterinary clinics and animal-related businesses – manage disease and biosecurity, and respond to all animal-related feedback.

“This framework has served us well in safeguarding animal health and welfare, and in protecting human health from animal diseases,” Mr Tan said.

“Beyond this, AVS and the council will partner stakeholders such as MOE (Ministry of Education) and institutes of higher learning to strengthen veterinary-related formal education programmes or training provided locally, including those that may allow mid-career entrants into the sector.”

Ensuring pets get appropriate care

There will be three classes of vet registration under the new law.

The “full registration” category refers to general practice, which is applicable to most vets who are currently registered here with qualifications in veterinary medicine from recognised universities.

Under the new law, vets with restricted registration will be subject to certain limitations, such as practising only under the supervision of vets with full registration or in specific establishments such as the Mandai Wildlife Reserve. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Vets with “restricted registration” will be subject to certain limitations, such as being able to practise only under the supervision of vets with full registration or in specific establishments.

“They must also possess the necessary knowledge, skill and experience, and must be selected for employment in establishments recognised by the council, such as the zoo or research institutes. This allows the council to address manpower gaps in niche domains of practice, without compromising animal health and welfare or public confidence in the sector,” Mr Tan said.

Vets in the “specialist” category must hold either an approved postgraduate qualification, or have the necessary special knowledge, skill and experience in a particular branch of veterinary medicine. Such vets will be allowed to use specialist titles, such as vet ophthalmologist or vet pathologist.

Specialist registration is subject to renewals by the council, to ensure vets continually improve and update their knowledge and skills. There is currently no specialist licence in Singapore.

The new law will also clarify the scope of veterinary activities that those in supporting roles, such as vet nurses and vet technicians, can carry out under the appropriate supervision of a registered vet.

“ We plan to eventually extend regulation to other veterinary professionals, such as vet nurses who are currently not licensed, with an appropriate transition period to allow the sector to adjust,” Mr Tan said. Once the council is established, it will develop a guidance framework to provide greater clarity on the nature of supervision for vet nurses and technicians.

Enhanced punishments

To discourage unqualified practice and misrepresentation by those who lack the necessary skills or credentials, the maximum fine will be increased from the current $10,000 to $50,000. This amount was benchmarked against the healthcare sector.

There will be no change to the maximum jail time of 12 months, which is comparable with existing penalties for similar offences under the Animals and Birds Act.

On April 8, 14 MPs came forward to give their views, raising concerns ranging from affordability of treatment to opportunities for career progression in the profession.

Some of them revealed a softer side when they talked about their own experiences with pets that were beloved family members.

Noting that many MPs had raised concerns about affordability of animal care and transparency of costs, Mr Tan said the existing code requires vets to clearly explain treatment options, risks and costs, as well as obtain consent from owners for the treatment of their animals, and avoid unnecessary procedures.

“Vets should also provide pet owners with an estimate of fees. These standards ensure better pricing transparency and help build trust between pet owners and vets by promoting professionalism and fairness,” he added.

Dr Teo Boon Han, the SVA president, said of the new law: “This is timely as the human-animal bond strengthens, and many pets are increasingly seen as members of the family.

“We generally support the intent of the Bill, particularly in strengthening professional governance, safeguarding animal welfare, and maintaining public trust in the profession. At the same time, we have emphasised the importance of ensuring that regulatory frameworks remain practical, proportionate and suited to Singapore’s local context.”