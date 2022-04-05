Fine quantum for MP's disqualification raised to $10k under proposed changes

The Elections Department (ELD) has proposed raising the fine quantum that results in an MP losing his or her parliamentary seat, from $2,000 to $10,000, in an update to the disqualification criteria for MPs.

This was among proposed changes to the Constitution introduced in Parliament yesterday by Education Minister Chan Chun Sing, who is also Minister-in-charge of the Public Service.

The Constitution of the Republic of Singapore (Amendment) Bill is part of a broader review of Singapore's electoral processes and legislation by the ELD.

The Bill seeks to amend Article 45 of the Constitution, which sets out the criteria for the disqualification of an MP and also proposes corresponding changes to Articles 37E and 72, relating to the disqualification of members of the Council of Presidential Advisers (CPA) and Presidential Council for Minority Rights (PCMR) respectively.

Currently, an MP who has been convicted of an offence and is fined "not less than $2,000" for it will lose his or her seat.

This should be raised to "not less than $10,000" to account for inflation, said the ELD in a statement.

It added that the fine quantum has not been revised since Singapore's independence, and the proposed change would ensure that it is commensurate with fines meted out for offences which are relevant to the integrity of MPs, such as tax evasion and corruption.

The Bill also proposes expanding the disqualification criterion to cover MPs who are convicted in any foreign country. Currently it covers only those convicted in Singapore or Malaysia.

The ELD, which comes under the Prime Minister's Office, noted that there are now more Singaporeans living, travelling and doing business in countries besides Malaysia.

These changes will also apply to the disqualification of members of the CPA and PCMR, as well as a presidential candidate. Article 19 states that a person can be elected President if he or she "is not subject to any of the disqualifications specified in Article 45".

The Bill also removes an outdated clause that provides an exception to disqualification for those who have become citizens of a Commonwealth country or the Republic of Ireland.

The ELD said the amendments in the Bill are meant to keep the criteria relevant, so as to ensure MPs are "persons with integrity and who adhere to high standards of conduct".

The amendments will apply to convictions before, on or after the date that the amendments take effect. This means that those who were fined at least $2,000 but less than $10,000 and are currently disqualified, will no longer be disqualified once the amendments come into operation, said the ELD.