Finding a sustainable model to keep electricity affordable

Even if Singapore were to cover all the rooftops of Housing Board flats and other buildings, reservoirs and other large spaces, with solar panels, it can generate only up to around 6 per cent of its electricity needs. And even if it pivots successfully to low-carbon electricity, most of its energy must still be imported due to geographical constraints.

This was the sobering picture painted by Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng yesterday, as he explained the energy security, electricity retail and pricing landscape that Singapore faces, following news that several electricity retailers have exited the market.