Finance Minister Lawrence Wong on...

DIFFERENT WORLD ORDER

"We are increasingly seeing an unpredictable, volatile and dangerous world. We anticipated and mentioned it even before Russia invaded Ukraine. And I think since then, it has become even clearer to everyone that we are in a different world order. So, with all of these changes, it is quite clear that the Government will have to do more... And if the Government has to do more, then we must find ways to raise more revenue and meet that funding gap."

GST

"I think that this whole debate about possible alternatives to GST misses the point because it is not GST or something else, it is GST and other tax changes, because the gap is that large. So, if you think about it, then you say, well, how about no GST but put the load (on) something else?

If you were to put it all on income tax, be it personal or corporate income tax, I think it would be unbearable... There would be a huge impact on our overall competitiveness."

POTENTIAL WAGE INFLATION FROM AN INCREASE IN MINIMUM QUALIFYING SALARIES

"That is one of the reasons why we implement this increase in minimum qualifying salaries in stages. I think the short-term impact of pushing up wages can be mitigated with the phased implementation, the way we have done it.

What is more important... is that, be it for S Pass or Employment Pass, we are able to bring in people of the right calibre."

RESERVES

"The reserves may be growing, but the size of our economy, the complexity of our needs and the challenges we will face in the future are growing faster, much faster.

I think a lot of the temptation would be that everyone thinks there is this big pot of money lying around somewhere. What is the harm? Let's just use a little bit, let's just tweak some of the parameters a little bit, what harm can it possibly do?... But you know the saying, how does a person go bankrupt? Two ways: Gradually, then suddenly."

LAND SALES

"If we were to rely directly on land sales proceeds coming into our revenue line, our top line, there would be two downsides. Number one, it is highly volatile year to year; it would make finances quite unpredictable. But the second and bigger challenge is that there would be every incentive to keep land prices high - because you need it so much for revenue, which we have seen.

This is not just theoretical; you have seen this happen elsewhere too. And I don't think that will be in the interest of Singaporeans or the economy."