Features being explored to enhance patients' care

Healthier SG is a preventive strategy to empower residents to take charge of their health.

One key feature is each resident being taken care of by one primary care physician.

It is slated to begin in the second half of next year, starting with those aged 60 and above.

At the close of the debate on the White Paper on Wednesday, Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung gave Parliament an idea of the features that are being explored to enhance the care of patients.

CENTRALISE SOME MEDICINE ORDERING AND DELIVERY

A central medication dispensing and delivery system is being explored for regular prescriptions, which would help ease the administrative burden on doctors.

A GP will be able to place an order for chronic disease medication through the Ministry of Health's (MOH) central system. It will then be dispatched to the home of the resident.

The subsidy level and price of the medication are set by MOH. The system would be only for patients under the Healthier SG programme.

To get residents to stick to one family doctor at a GP clinic under Healthier SG, the ministry is enhancing the subsidy for common chronic disease drugs at private GP clinics, so that prices are comparable to those at polyclinics.

This central medication dispensing system has been in development for a few years.

It has been introduced in outpatient pharmacies in public hospitals and as part of telemedicine care for Covid-19 patients, said Mr Ong.

MOH is exploring if it can extend the system to all primary care providers under Healthier SG and will provide an update when it is ready, he said.

REDUCE THE NEED FOR MEDICAL CERTIFICATES

A few MPs, including Dr Tan Wu Meng (Jurong GRC), Mr Ang Wei Neng (West Coast GRC), and Mr Yip Hon Weng (Yio Chu Kang) expressed concern that some GPs may be so popular that the number of enrolments will squeeze out their non-Healthier SG patients.

Responding, Mr Ong said GPs will be asked to set a limit on the number of residents they can enrol, and residents will be prompted to enrol with their usual GPs.

But other things can also be done to lighten the workload for GPs. One, as suggested by Mr Melvin Yong (Radin Mas), is for employers not to insist on workers producing medical certificates whenever they are sick, he said.

Many common ailments such as cough and cold can be managed without needing to see a doctor, so getting in a queue for a consultation to get an MC is not the best use of a doctor's precious time and resources, Mr Ong said.

Many employers already do not insist on MCs for Covid-19.

Furthermore, the three healthcare clusters accept up to three days of sick leave without the need for an MC, while the civil service grants officers up to two, for mild conditions such as cough and cold.

Mr Ong said that he hopes this becomes a more prevalent practice.

