F1, keeping trim and Singapore's answer to Colonel Sanders: What politicians are up to this week

SINGAPORE - The Straits Times looks at what politicians, and the politically related, are up to in this weekly series.

In this edition, we look at the political star power drawn in by the Singapore Grand Prix, MPs exercising - or at least trying to - and shining a spotlight on the varied talent in their wards.

F1 diplomacy

While drivers like Red Bull's Sergio Perez and Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel contended with the most physically and mentally challenging race on the F1 calendar last weekend, several foreign dignitaries and politicians were in town making deals and building ties.

Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean posted on Facebook photos he took with Malaysia's king, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, Rwanda's President Paul Kagame, and Brunei's Prince 'Abdul Mateen.

Manpower Minister Tan See Leng posted pictures of himself with dignitaries such as Philippine President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Pulau President Surangel Whipps Jr, and Cambodia's Minister of Commerce Pan Sorasak.