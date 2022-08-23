Existing definition of marriage will not change under my watch: DPM

The existing definition of marriage as between one man and one woman will not change under his watch if the People's Action Party wins the next election, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong yesterday.

He made clear that the Government is fully committed to upholding its family-centred policies, and will not change the laws and policies that rely on this definition of marriage.

Mr Wong gave the assurance in an interview with local news broadcaster CNA, a day after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced during the National Day Rally that the Government will repeal Section 377A of the Penal Code, but also amend the Constitution to protect the definition of marriage from being challenged in the courts.

"PM himself said this very clearly in his speech - the PAP Government will not change the current definition of marriage," said Mr Wong in response to a question about concerns from some conservatives that the repeal would have a cascading effect on other areas.

"So this will not change, this will not happen under the watch of the current Prime Minister, and it will not happen under my watch - if the PAP were to win the next general election."

He also said the PAP will not be lifting the Whip when Parliament debates the repeal of Section 377A as the matter is one of public policy - meaning MPs have to vote according to the party's position.

Mr Wong said: "In our minds, this is a matter of public policy because we are repealing a law which the courts have already said is not going to be enforced. At the same time, even as we were to repeal this law, we are making sure that we are putting in place measures to make sure that it will not trigger further societal changes.

"From that point of view, this is a matter of public policy and we do not intend to lift the Whip when this matter is debated in Parliament later on."

Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister, said the Government's plans amount to a "very limited, careful and controlled repeal of Section 377A".

Some groups, including the Alliance of Pentecostal and Charismatic Churches of Singapore, had called for the party Whip to be lifted so that MPs can vote freely according to their conscience.

The role of the Whip includes ensuring the party's MPs vote according to the party's position and serving as disciplinarian. Dr Janil Puthucheary, Senior Minister of State for Health and Communications and Information, is the current government Whip.

The PAP has lifted the Whip several times in the past, including for the Nominated MP scheme and the Maintenance of Parents (Amendment) Bill.

The Workers' Party declined to comment when asked if it would lift its party Whip for the debate.

On whether there is a political price to pay in repealing Section 377A, Mr Wong replied that the Government has to focus on doing what is right.

It has sought to achieve a new balance that reflects societal attitudes while preserving unity, he said.

"We believe this package of moves is the right balance to strike. I know not everyone will be happy with this proposal. Some will want us to move further, others will say that we are going too far," he added.

"But in the end, the Government has to make a judgment and do what we believe is right for the wider good of Singapore and Singaporeans."

When asked if a referendum could be held here on the repeal of the anti-gay sex law, Mr Wong said that constitutionally, such a move is required only when sovereignty is at stake.

Historically, Singapore has had only one referendum, on the merger with Malaysia, setting a high bar for such a move, said the Deputy Prime Minister.

Repealing Section 377A is "very far" from reaching this bar, as Singapore is repealing a law which the Court of Appeal has already said the country cannot enforce, Mr Wong noted. In February this year, the apex court ruled that Section 377A was unenforceable in its entirety.

"We believe this certainly does not meet the bar for a referendum," he said.

Referendums could, in fact, deepen divisions in societies, Mr Wong cautioned. He brought up how such moves during Brexit and the Scottish independence in Britain did not resolve the issues they were regarding.

"For those who think that having a referendum will provide resolution and make things better, that may not necessarily happen. In fact, it may well have the opposite effect."