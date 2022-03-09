Resale help for HDB flat owners

Home owners who face difficulties selling their flats due to ethnic quota limits can now request for the Housing Board to buy back their units, National Development Minister Desmond Lee said yesterday.

Buyback requests from owners constrained by the Ethnic Integration Policy will be assessed on a case-by-case basis, he said.

Owners need to have owned the flat for at least 10 years and made regular, genuine attempts over a period of six months to sell their flat at a reasonable asking price on the open market.

Yesterday, Mr Lee also announced that families living in public rental flats can tap a larger grant of $50,000, up from $35,000, to buy their second HDB flat.

To offer more housing options, these families can also buy three-room flats on a shorter lease, on top of the two-room flexi currently offered, he added.

SEE THE BIG STORY