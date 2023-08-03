Employment Assistance Payment shouldn’t be compared to retrenchment benefits: Koh Poh Koon

SINGAPORE – The Employment Assistance Payment, mandated by law, is meant to help tide senior workers over while they find alternative employment.

It should not be compared to retrenchment benefits, which are not mandated by law, said Senior Minister of State for Manpower Koh Poh Koon on Thursday in Parliament.

This is as the Employment Assistance Payment is carefully calibrated to not be so low that it provides employers an easy alternative to offering their employees re-employment, nor so high that it deters the hiring or retention of workers nearing retirement age in the first place, said Dr Koh.

He was responding to questions from Mr Vikram Nair (Sembawang GRC) on how many workers above the age of 63 had been retrenched in recent years, and on the rationale for workers who lose their entitlement to retrenchment benefits to be entitled only to Employment Assistance Payments when they reach 63.

Under the Retirement and Re-employment Act, when employees reach the retirement age – now 63 – their company will have to re-employ them until they reach the re-employment age, now 68. Otherwise, the company is required to pay eligible employees the Employment Assistance Payment.

The prevailing norm for retrenchment benefits is between two weeks and one month of wages per year of service, while the Employment Assistance Payment is the equivalent of 3½ months of salary, subject to a minimum of $6,250 and maximum of $14,750.

“So someone who was very expensive to lay off or retrench at the age of 63 suddenly becomes very cheap to lay off,” said Mr Nair. “And because senior workers also have the greatest difficulty getting re-employment, I think it’s important for them to be protected.”

Dr Koh replied that the Employment Assistance Payment is not meant to be a sum that is tied to years of service, but to help workers for a few months so they can find a new job.

The amount is carefully scoped under the tripartite guidelines on re-employment of older employees so that it does not create a “perverse incentive” for companies to retrench their workers before they hit retirement age, which can happen if it is cheaper to pay retrenchment benefits than the Employment Assistance Payment, said Dr Koh.

The Government also wants to avoid disincentivising senior workers from searching for another job if they are not successfully re-employed, he added.

“So it really is about getting enough for them to tide over a period, but not to be such a windfall that there’s no more incentive to look for other employment opportunities that come along the way,” he said.

Dr Koh shared data to show that workers who are past the retirement age are not disproportionately affected by retrenchment compared with other age groups.

From 2018 to 2022, the average incidence of retrenchment among residents aged 63 and above was 3.8 per 1,000 resident employees.

This is lower than the overall figure of 6.1 for the entire resident workforce.

During that same period, the absolute number of retrenched residents aged 63 and above remained low, at an average of 450 a year, said Dr Koh.

Mr Nair asked if the 3.8 per 1,000 figure takes into account workers who may have retired and not been re-employed, as sometimes workers who are not re-employed are instead given early retirement.

In response, Dr Koh said the figure captures only those who were retrenched.