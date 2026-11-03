Employers should bear cost of haze-related work suspensions, not employees: Dinesh Vasu Dash

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Employers are free to adopt additional measures that are specific to their needs, Minister of State for Manpower Dinesh Vasu Dash said.

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SINGAPORE – Employers should bear the cost of any short-term or ad hoc work suspensions due to the haze, and must not make deductions from workers’ salaries or leave entitlements, said Minister of State for Manpower Dinesh Vasu Dash on Nov 3.

Only if business operations are suspended for prolonged periods should employers discuss appropriate arrangements with the union and their employees, he added.

Dinesh was responding in Parliament to questions filed by MPs regarding the impact of the haze on vulnerable workers – including those who work outdoors – and the protections available to them.

Platform delivery workers were among those highlighted.

Charlene Chen (Tampines GRC) asked if the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) would assess the impact of the haze on the earnings and health of such workers, who may have had to minimise their time on the roads in line with health advisories.

She also asked if the ministry would consider protecting their incomes or providing other forms of support.

In response, Minister of State for Manpower Foo Cexiang said MOM has advised platform operators and delivery workers on measures they should adopt during the haze.

These include operators sending reminders to workers to rest and stay hydrated. He added that operators should also not penalise workers if they take more time to complete deliveries during this period, whether by reducing incentives, withholding job allocations, or deducting pay.

Platform delivery workers who are facing financial difficulties because of reduced deliveries are also advised to approach Social Service Offices for assistance, said Foo, who noted that protecting these workers’ health and safety is “paramount”.

Rather than prescribing directions tailored to different sectors, Dinesh said MOM’s guidelines regarding the haze apply to all sectors.

On Oct 20, the ministry had said that employers should adjust outdoor work activities throughout the day based on the 1-hour PM2.5 air quality readings. The PSI forecast should be used to plan outdoor work for the following day.

Employers are free to adopt additional measures that are specific to their needs, Dinesh added.

“MOM will continue to check employers’ haze protective measures during worksite inspections, including whether they have taken into account the changing air quality.”

Similarly, contractors providing outdoor services must comply with MOM’s advisories to keep their workers safe from the health risks posed by the haze, he said.

Responding to labour MP Wan Rizal (Jalan Besar GRC), Dinesh acknowledged that complying with these directives may result in contractors having higher operating costs, as well as facing challenges in meeting contractual requirements.

In light of this , he called for understanding and flexibility on the part of those procuring services . He also cited a tripartite advisory, which already states that service buyers should allow for “reasonable changes” to bid prices if they can be justified, such as in the case of unforeseeable circumstances leading to higher operating costs.