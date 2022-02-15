Electricity scheme for commercial users to be extended

A scheme that enables commercial users to buy electricity at fixed prices will be extended for three more months till May, said Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng yesterday.

"We encourage consumers without a retail plan to consider these contracts for greater certainty," he told the House, in response to questions raised by five MPs on the impact of the global energy crisis on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore.

The Temporary Electricity Contracting Support Scheme was launched by the Energy Market Authority (EMA) last month to cushion SMEs from the recent volatility in wholesale electricity prices.

Under it, commercial users can pay for electricity at a rate capped at 39.7 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh).

The actual rate they pay will depend on their negotiations with the six retailers involved, which include Geneco, Keppel Electric and Tuas Power Supply.

The contracting window for next month will open today, EMA said, adding that it will continue to work with generation companies and retailers to offer monthly contracts to large consumers who are unable to secure longer-term retail contracts.

Users eligible for the scheme are commercial consumers with an average monthly consumption of at least 4,000kWh or 4MWh - about 10 times the average monthly consumption of a four-room Housing Board flat.

Such users can buy electricity only from the wholesale market or from retailers, and cannot pay for electricity at the regulated tariff offered by SP Group, which is currently at 25.44 cents per kWh, excluding goods and services tax.

But the wholesale electricity market has been volatile in recent months due to the energy crisis.

For example, last November, wholesale electricity prices fluctuated between 6.87 cents and $4.42 per kWh.

Plans under the temporary support scheme were fully subscribed for January and February.

But Dr Tan said EMA - an agency under his ministry - has worked with generation companies and electricity retailers to offer around 645MW under the scheme as well as other plans "with significant fixed price components".

At least 200MW of contracts are still available for this month, he added.

Dr Tan said around 11,000 business consumer accounts - about 1 per cent of consumers - are affected by wholesale electricity price volatility but that the temporary contracting scheme will support them.

The global gas crunch, felt since late last year, was wrought by a confluence of factors including economic activity amid Covid-19 recovery and heating required during the winter months.

The crisis caused the price of spot liquefied natural gas to rise significantly, remaining elevated at more than three times the price at the start of last year, said Dr Tan.

"While our piped natural gas supply helps to moderate the impact from higher liquefied natural gas prices, there has been a series of disruptions and planned depletions to our piped natural gas supply since the second half of 2021," he added.

"This confluence of factors has caused increased volatility in wholesale electricity prices."

So far, six electricity retailers have folded, while another two have prematurely terminated some of their customers' contracts. This affects around 9 per cent of all electricity consumer accounts, noted Dr Tan.