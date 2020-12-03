Editor dipped pen in poison to attack PM Lee, says lawyer

The Online Citizen (TOC) editor Terry Xu was accused yesterday of having "deliberately dipped his pen in poison" to attack Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in an article on the 38 Oxley Road saga.

PM Lee's lawyer, Senior Counsel Davinder Singh, also asked Mr Xu whether he was attempting to "take a swipe" at the Prime Minister by publishing a Facebook post and an article on the lawsuit.

Mr Singh noted that Mr Xu did it after he was served a writ of summons in September last year, following his refusal to remove the offending article and apologise.

Mr Xu denied both points yesterday, the third day of the week-long trial on a defamation suit against him by PM Lee.

The offending article, published in August last year, referred to PM Lee's sister Lee Wei Ling's remarks alleging that her brother had misled their late father Lee Kuan Yew into believing their Oxley home had been gazetted by the Government.

In the cross-examination, Mr Singh put it to Mr Xu that he was setting out to attack PM Lee in the article, titled "PM Lee's wife Ho Ching weirdly shares article on cutting ties with family members".

"You had dipped your pen in poison and you did so deliberately," said Mr Singh.

"It was not, as you claimed, a mere report of the allegations... Isn't it true that what you did was to use Ho Ching's article as a peg to creatively create this false attack?"

Mr Singh further said that having been accused earlier in a separate suit - of alleged defamation of the Cabinet - Mr Xu saw Ms Ho's article, titled "Here's why sometimes it is okay to cut ties with toxic family members", as an opportunity to attack the head of the Government.

Mr Xu disagreed.

Mr Singh then referred to lines in the TOC article which read: "The irony of Madam Ho sharing the article is what's interesting and amusing to us. This is because everyone knows that she has a sour relationship with her husband's family members - particularly her brother-in-law Lee Hsien Yang (LHY) and sister-in-law, Dr Lee Wei Ling (LWL)."

He asked Mr Xu: " In your view, if this was ironic, could you tell us what you thought the irony was?"

Mr Xu responded: "The relationship between Ms Ho Ching and her in-laws isn't that good. Yet, she was sharing this post to say it is advisable to distance from toxic relatives... The irony is that I feel she is the toxic family member."

"Oh, really?" said Mr Singh.

Justice Audrey Lim, among other things, asked: "Where is the irony...? Why is she deemed to be the toxic one when the rest of the paragraphs don't talk about her?"

Mr Xu replied that any reader with knowledge of the Lee family feud would comprehend the irony of the matter.

Shortly after Mr Xu published the article, PM Lee, on Sept 1 last year, issued a letter of demand asking TOC to remove the offending article and associated Facebook post, as well as apologise.

On Sept 4, Mr Xu wrote back defending the article as "fair comment" and said it was his "moral obligation to help dissipate the climate of fear that permeates discourse in Singapore".

PM Lee subsequently began legal proceedings, with his lawyers serving Mr Xu a writ of summons on Sept 5.

Mr Singh asked Mr Xu why he had, on the same day, posted a photo of the writ on Facebook, and included a link to both PM Lee's letter of demand and his own response of non-compliance.

Mr Xu replied that it was necessary background to explain why he was being sued and to indicate he would not comment any further on the issue.

Mr Singh also referred to a Sept 6 TOC article, which, among other things, had references to PM Lee's ongoing libel suit against blogger Leong Sze Hian and his 2014 defamation suit against another blogger, Mr Roy Ngerng.

Mr Xu said this was reasonable background on PM Lee's history of suing individuals, but Mr Singh countered: "This was another attempt to make the point that this suit against you is in furtherance of the 'climate of fear', as evident from the other suits."

Both the Sept 5 Facebook post and Sept 6 article were, Mr Singh concluded, examples of Mr Xu opportunistically "attacking" PM Lee.

Again, Mr Xu disagreed.