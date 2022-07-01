Durian parties, gearing up for back to school: What politicians are up to this week

Over the past weekend, #TeamSengkang headed up to Johor with a group of residents and supporters, on our first grassroots tour since we were elected to represent #SengkangGRC. The trip was a reminder not just of the pre-pandemic freedoms that we often took for granted, but also of how far we’ve come as a country and a nation, since our separation from Malaya. Our group enjoyed small glimpses of rural life, as well as a taste of an urban setting as folks engaged in our national pastime at a large mall. We also took in the street art that brings such character to Bekok, along with scrumptious meals, a lucky draw, and a small dinnertime show. On my part, I enjoyed connecting in a more informal way with residents and other Singaporeans, who shared their thoughts on a wide range of issues close to their hearts, from suggestions on municipal improvements to our local political climate to policies of national concern. Since our grassroots activities do not generally receive any external funding, such events also serve another purpose: it helps us organize future grassroots activities. We work off a nonprofit model, where whatever mild surpluses we make are plowed right back into the community, as financing for future events. Thanks to the tireless behind-the-scenes and front-of-house efforts of our volunteers—who not only took on the role of bus captains but also that of informal guides, grassroots representatives, photographers-cum-videographers, and jagas that kept everyone safe—to our tour company partners, and of course, those who came along for the ride.