Draft law to provide limited window for renegotiations

A proposed law will, if passed, provide small and micro businesses with a limited six-week window to terminate their contracts early without penalty.

During these six weeks, parties will have to decide if they wish to renegotiate their contracts. At the end of the time frame, they will no longer be able to do so.

This is to ensure the proposed Re-Align Framework will not create "uncertainty all around" in giving parties a chance to work out new contractual terms against the backdrop of the current business environment, said Second Minister for Law Edwin Tong at a media briefing yesterday.

The framework is part of the third set of amendments to the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act that Mr Tong introduced in Parliament yesterday.

If one party decides that it wants to renegotiate its contract, it will then have to serve notice on the other party or parties.

Thereafter, the parties will have four weeks to renegotiate the terms. If they fail to agree on new terms, the contracts can be terminated without any penalty.

But any earlier debts or liabilities from the contract will continue to stand, said Mr Tong.

If disagreements arise over a party's eligibility to be covered under the Bill or the amount owed upon termination of the contract, the parties may seek the help of an assessor appointed by the Ministry of Law, who will make the final decision.

For small landlords who may face financial hardship from tenants terminating their leases early, the framework will ensure that tenants pay additional compensation, with the amount to be determined by an assessor.

It will also give eligible hirers and renters of commercial equipment and vehicles the option of a repayment scheme, instead of terminating their contracts.

For example, private-hire drivers whose incomes have been affected by Covid-19 will not need to terminate their hire-purchase agreements. They will be given up to 18 months to repay their accumulated debt.

This is to address feedback from some hirers and renters that while they have been affected by Covid-19, they do not wish to terminate their contracts as they would have to return the equipment or vehicles and lose their source of income, said the Ministry of Law in a statement yesterday.

Mr Ang Yuit, vice-president of the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, said the proposed framework would help businesses that have suffered badly as a result of the pandemic.

"This pandemic is unprecedented in scale and its effect on businesses. The Government stepping in in this situation, I believe, has been much considered," he added.

Singapore Business Federation chief executive Ho Meng Kit said it is too early to determine if the proposed law intervenes too much in business contracts, as it has not been passed into legislation and some details are not available.

He added, however, that the federation supports the intent of the new law to help affected small businesses.

Contracts not covered under the proposed Re-Align Framework include consumer, employment and insurance contracts, construction and supply contracts, logistics services contracts and commodity contracts.

Those in contracts affecting essential services and national interests may use the framework to renegotiate their contracts, but cannot terminate them.