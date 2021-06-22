DPM: Pandemic provides rare opportunity to reinvent cities

Cities may have taken a hit because of Covid-19, but they will continue to remain relevant and attract people, and the pandemic presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reimagine the cities of tomorrow, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat yesterday.

He added that the pandemic has reinforced the value of building liveable cities, which are also resilient and not just efficient.

"Covid-19 has disrupted our way of life, especially in cities. But I believe cities are here to stay. Cities will remain the best venues for humans to explore, learn and interact, to flourish as individuals and to collaborate and achieve more, together," Mr Heng said at the World Cities Summit.

Around the world, cities emptied out and became quieter during the pandemic, with people leaving for the countryside to escape the high population densities and concentration of activities that increased the risk of coronavirus infection.

But Mr Heng, in his keynote speech at the summit, said the reality is far more complex and nuanced, and different cities were affected to different degrees.

"Population densities matter, but other factors such as access to quality healthcare, trust in government, and compliance with safe management measures matter just as much, if not more," he added.

A key takeaway from the pandemic is the need to develop cities that are resilient, sustainable and also liveable, he said.

"Liveability is fundamentally about people - enabling people to flourish, and improving their quality of life," he added.

The pandemic is also a sharp reminder that countries must work together to better respond to complex global challenges like climate change, he said.

In this respect, cities will play a critical role since they account for more than half the world's population and 70 per cent of global carbon dioxide emissions.

He offered three suggestions on how to build such cities of tomorrow. First, countries will need to innovate, by rethinking urban planning and also exploring the use of technology.

He said Singapore, for instance, has started to bring work and amenities closer to homes to reduce the need for people to commute, and has also integrated green spaces within urban landscapes.

The pandemic has given fresh impetus to these efforts, he added. He also said the use of technology can help address issues that cities face, such as ensuring that the highly built-up environment remains climate-resilient and liveable.

Project "Cooling Singapore" was started to explore ways to cool down the country, which is heating up twice as fast as the rest of the world because of global warming and the urban heat island effect, for instance. Mr Heng said the solutions developed can also be used by other cities.

Second, countries will need to invest in transport, telecommunications, social and digital infrastructure. To help finance these investments, the flow of capital across borders will need to be improved, said Mr Heng. He added that green financing is an important aspect of this, and Singapore accounts for over one-third of the sustainability-linked loan market in the Asia-Pacific today.

With South-east Asia home to the largest blue carbon stock in the world, with the largest areas of mangrove swamps and seagrass meadows in Indonesia and the Philippines, the region can also pursue nature-based solutions for carbon abatement, he suggested. Blue carbon refers to carbon that is stored in coastal and marine ecosystems.

To do so, countries would need to attract investments, and one way is to develop vibrant exchanges for trading of carbon credits, he said.

Third, countries will need to better integrate their efforts.

He urged countries to build on the momentum of the unprecedented level of information sharing and cooperation in science and technology sparked by the pandemic. For instance, countries can work to harmonise data standards to facilitate the growth of the digital economy.

The World Cities Summit, which ends tomorrow, is being held in a hybrid format, taking place online and in person at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

In a dialogue moderated by Ambassador-at-large Ong Keng Yong after Mr Heng's speech, the Deputy Prime Minister was asked how cities could speed up their recovery from a disruptive event like the pandemic.

Mr Heng said it was key to expect and prepare for more frequent disruptions - and to learn from past crises. "To assume that the future is just like the good old days will be totally unrealistic and I will say irresponsible," he noted.

He highlighted two major areas to work on: advancing society's knowledge overall, and deepening the people's trust in authoritative sources of information.

Citing the online spread of falsehoods on the virus' origins and vaccines amid the pandemic, Mr Heng said: "I'm all for good scientific debate… but it is dangerous when people exploit social media to purvey their own misguided views, and hope to turn it to some political advantage."

"Social media companies must take responsibility for their business," he added. "In a pandemic like this… good, accurate information is quite critical to the response - not just of you and I, but really of everyone in the world."