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DPM Gan, Shanmugam and Vivian not easy to replace in Cabinet: PM Wong

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong noted that (from left) Gan Kim Yong, K. Shanmugam and Vivian Balakrishnan will be aged 70 and older by the next term of government.

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SINGAPORE – The challenge of finding the next generation of leaders in Singapore to helm key ministries is “very real”, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in Parliament on Sept 8 .

He identified Gan Kim Yong, K. Shanmugam and Vivian Balakrishnan as the three most senior members of his team aside from Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, noting that the trio will be aged 70 and older by the next term of government.

“We should not plan on the basis that they will continue helming (their) ministries then,” PM Wong said.

Deputy Prime Minister Gan, who is also Minister for Trade and Industry (Trade), is 67.

Senior Minister Shanmugam, 67, is also Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs.

Balakrishnan, Minister for Foreign Affairs, is 65.

PM Wong added the Ministry of Finance, which he currently leads, should also have someone new at the helm.

“For the good of the team, and for the strength of our institutions, we need the next generation to take over,” he said in a speech addressing the Government’s response to the latest review of salaries for political appointment holders and MPs.

“All three (of them) understand this, and in fact they have been pressing me to put succession plans in place.”

PM Wong pointed to Gan’s experience across both the private and public sectors, adding that the DPM “commands the confidence of investors and international partners”.

Gan had started his career with the civil service, serving stints at the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

In 1989, he joined the private service in 1989 to work for NatSteel, where he rose through the ranks and in 2005 became the company’s chief executive and president . He has been the Minister for Trade and Industry since May 2021.

Speaking of Shanmugam , PM Wong cited his decades of experience in law and government, noting that he has “an unusual ability to get to the heart of complex issues, weigh competing considerations and frame the choices clearly”.

“Few ministers have that combination of judgement and experience at the same level,” said the Prime Minister.

Shanmugam was in 1998 appointed Senior Counsel of the Supreme Court of Singapore at the age of 38, becoming one of the youngest lawyers to be appointed to the role at the time.

Since being appointed to the Cabinet in 2008, he has served as the minister for law and foreign affairs, as well as for MHA, which he has been helming from 2015.

Finally, PM Wong said Balakrishnan has been Foreign Minister for more than a decade and has built up “deep knowledge of the issues and an extensive network of relationships”.

“That experience matters greatly, especially as our external environment becomes more complicated,” he said.

Balakrishnan, who joined politics in 2001, is an ophthalmologist by training and was previously the chief executive of Singapore General Hospital.

“It is very hard to find complete ready-made replacements for ministers at this level,” PM Wong said of Gan, Shanmugam and Balakrishnan.

“A senior person would have a shorter learning curve. But the judgment, experience, political authority and relationships needed for these roles take time to build.”

Hence, “good people” need to be brought into politics early enough, so they have the time to progressively assume heavier responsibilities, before taking over ministries.

“We are doing that now. But we also need depth in the pipeline, because not everyone we bring in will necessarily grow into these roles,” PM Wong said.

At MOF, he is facing the same need for someone to succeed him as Finance Minister, a role he has been able to take on as he is familiar with the ministry’s work after having worked many years there as a civil servant.

“ For now , I can continue to double-hat as PM and Minister for Finance,” he said.

“But ideally, I should have someone take on the Finance portfolio.”

“So when I look at MOF, MTI, MHA and MFA, the succession challenge is very real,” PM Wong added.