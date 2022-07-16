DPM, Chinese minister reaffirm ties between Singapore and China

Mr Liu Jianchao, Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China, met Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat yesterday and both leaders reaffirmed the broad and substantive relations between Singapore and China.

Mr Liu, who is on a two-day visit to Singapore, discussed with Mr Heng how the two countries could cooperate for their mutual benefit, and talked about the importance of good governance and citizen engagement.

They also stressed the importance of developing closer collaboration between the two countries through bilateral engagements.

The ministers also exchanged views on regional and international developments.

On Thursday, Mr Liu met Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Maliki Osman.

In a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, they reaffirmed the longstanding relationship between Singapore and China.