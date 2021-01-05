Do more to help couples undergoing IVF: Louis Ng

Couples undergoing in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) who wish to have their embryos screened for serious genetic disorders before they are implanted in the womb may get financial help for it, if an ongoing review finds it feasible to subsidise such procedures.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) is currently working to make Pre-implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) a mainstream clinical service for couples who need it, and is studying whether it is cost effective to make it eligible for subsidies, said Parliamentary Secretary for Health Rahayu Mahzam yesterday.

She was responding to Mr Louis Ng (Nee Soon GRC), who suggested several ways the Government could give more support to couples trying to conceive through the costly and emotionally trying process of IVF.

PGD is an option offered to patients at risk of passing on serious inheritable diseases that are due to single gene mutations or chromosomal structural rearrangements.

Screening may increase the likelihood of a successful pregnancy by ensuring the implanted embryo is free from such genetic defects and lower the overall costs as fewer IVF cycles would then be needed, argued Mr Ng, in making his case for extending subsidies to PGD and letting couples use their MediSave to pay the balance.

PGD is currently not subsidised and cannot be paid for through MediSave, but Ms Rahayu said MOH would study Mr Ng's suggestion to allow MediSave to be used.

Mr Ng said one couple had told him they had paid $18,000 out of pocket for PGD as it was the only way to prevent their second child from inheriting a rare genetic disease that can lead to liver failure.

"My proposal is that we extend the current IVF subsidy structure to PGD. For Singaporean couples, this means a 75 per cent subsidy for PGD for subsidised IVF cycles," Mr Ng said. "PGD is needed only by a small percentage of couples, so overall subsidy costs for the Government are likely to be limited."

In his adjournment motion, which allows MPs to speak for up to 20 minutes at the close of a Parliament sitting, Mr Ng cited figures from KK Women's and Children's Hospital that show 15 per cent of couples are unable to conceive within a year of trying for a baby.

The number of couples opting for IVF has also risen in recent years, from about 5,500 in 2013 to over 7,700 in 2017, he added.

Mr Ng revealed that his three daughters were conceived through IVF and that he and his wife were able to have their first child only on their seventh attempt.

He noted the Government subsidises the first six IVF cycles and couples will have to foot the bill in full from the seventh attempt onward, which can cost up to $15,000 at public hospitals. He suggested subsidies could be extended to the seventh and eighth cycles, even if the subsidy amount is reduced.

Mr Ng also suggested that quotas on "fresh" and "frozen" cycles for subsidised IVF treatment be scrapped. These refer to different methods of embryo transfer used in IVF. Currently, the six subsidised cycles must consist of three "fresh" and three "frozen" cycles.

Mr Ng said couples should have flexibility to opt for either method.

They should also get fertility leave so they can take time off work to go for IVF, Mr Ng suggested, noting that countries like South Korea have such schemes.

In her response, Ms Rahayu said the Government has made efforts to improve the affordability of assisted reproduction technology (ART) by increasing the subsidy cap progressively over the years.

She said couples can also use MediSave to offset out-of-pocket costs at both private and public ART centres, subject to a lifetime limit of $15,000 which can come from either the wife's or the husband's MediSave account.

On Mr Ng's suggestion to increase the number of subsidised IVF cycles, Ms Rahayu said co-funding subsidies need to be feasible and consider that the success rate of IVF treatments decreases with each successive cycle. "We will monitor the clinical evidence and review this criteria if new data suggests improved outcomes," she said.

She also said that though the subsidy for IVF cycles covers three fresh and three frozen cycles, the ministry already allows some flexibility for couples to claim funding for more of one or the other.

"For example, a patient who has utilised one fresh cycle and three frozen cycles can request co-funding for an additional frozen cycle."

She said that in this scenario, the amount of co-funding would be based on the $2,200 cap for frozen cycles rather than the $7,700 cap for fresh cycles. The patient will then have one remaining fresh cycle that can be co-funded.

A patient who has undergone one frozen and three fresh cycles can also request funding for a fourth fresh cycle, but the subsidy will still be capped at $2,200.

On the suggestion for fertility leave, Ms Rahayu said women undergoing assisted conception procedures can already use their hospitalisation leave. She said some employers will also allow men a day off work if they get a memo from the doctor for accompanying their wives to the clinic.

"We encourage employers to be sensitive to the needs of couples who may need to make use of these existing provisions," she said, adding that a balance must be struck between meeting employees' needs and the operational constraints faced by employers.