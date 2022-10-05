Desmond Lee explains rationale for latest property cooling curbs

The latest slate of property cooling measures are meant to moderate demand in the HDB resale market, said Minister for National Development Desmond Lee in Parliament on Tuesday.

He said these were meant to ensure HDB flats remain affordable and to encourage prudent borrowing amid the rising interest rate environment.

One of the measures introduced was a wait-out period of 15 months before private property owners are allowed to purchase a non-subsidised HDB resale flat.

Mr Lee said this measure aims to moderate demand and slow the momentum of price increases in the HDB resale market by deferring demand from private property owners, so that HDB resale flats will continue to be an affordable option for first-time HDB flat buyers.

"We intend for this measure to be temporary and will review this, depending on overall demand and market changes," he said.

Previously, private residential property owners looking to buy a non-subsidised HDB resale flat did not have to serve a wait-out period, but would need to sell their private properties within six months of the HDB flat purchase.

This group accounts for about one in 10 resale flat buyers, said Mr Lee.

He also said the authorities recognise that not all private residential property owners are in the same situation. Some seniors need to move to an HDB flat to strengthen their retirement adequacy, so those aged above 55 who are moving to a four-room or smaller resale flat are exempted from the wait-out period.

As for those who face genuine housing needs or who have to sell their homes because of extenuating circumstances such as financial difficulties, whatever their age, they should approach HDB for assistance, said Mr Lee.

Several of the recently announced measures, which include lowering the limit that buyers can borrow of the total flat value from 85 per cent to 80 per cent, were also implemented to alleviate the challenges from the rising interest rate environment.

Mr Lee noted that from 2013 to 2021, interest rates, especially from financial institutions, were exceptionally low, but over the last year, market interest rates have risen, with further increases expected over the medium term.

This will increase borrowing costs for those buying a home, and for those servicing existing home loans pegged to floating rates.

"Therefore, we have decided to move now to safeguard home buyers, and ensure they are able to service their long-term home loans," said Mr Lee.

Measures announced to ensure prudent borrowing include raising the medium-term interest rate floor used under the total debt servicing ratio and mortgage servicing ratio frameworks to compute a borrower's maximum loan quantum for loans granted by private financial institutions from 3.5 per cent to 4 per cent per annum; and for loans granted by HDB, an interest rate floor of 3 per cent per annum to compute a borrower's eligible housing loan amount.

Mr Lee said these measures were necessary as property loans are long-term commitments and often a household's largest liability.

He also touched on factors that have contributed to rising resale HDB prices, such as aspirations for more personal space and longer waiting times for Build-To-Order flats due to construction delays.

He added that in the past two years, more households were being formed as those in their 30s were getting married, while societal trends are shifting towards smaller households as young couples, singles and adult children choose to buy their own homes instead of living with their parents.

"These demand factors, alongside the previous low interest rate environment that made it cheaper to service a home loan, have put upward pressure on HDB resale flat prices," said Mr Lee, noting that since the Government implemented a broad package of measures in December 2021, the HDB resale price index has risen by 5.3 per cent in the first half of 2022.

Progress Singapore Party Non-Constituency MP Hazel Poa asked if the ministry has conducted or will conduct studies on the impact of rising public housing prices on marriage and fertility rates.

Second Minister for National Development Indranee Rajah said that while the ministry has not conducted such studies, its regular surveys and engagements indicated that many couples continue to aspire to have their own home before they start a family.

Recognising this, public housing policies are designed to prioritise and support such first-timer families, said Ms Indranee.

These include increasing the quota of flats set aside for first-timer families in non-mature estates and ramping up new flat supply.