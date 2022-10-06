Denise Phua calls for changes in educator salaries to be announced together

The recent August announcement of the increase in teachers' salaries caused "quite a bit of ripple" among the special education and people sectors, said Ms Denise Phua (Jalan Besar GRC) in Parliament on Wednesday.

She said: "Would the Ministry of Education consider that when they make announcements of such nature, especially in terms of compensation, that they not be announced unilaterally, that they mention the rest of the sector who are also serving children, the young people and the older people in education?"

In August, the ministry announced a pay hike of between 5 per cent to 10 per cent for about 35,000 teachers, 1,600 allied educators and 800 pre-school teachers in Ministry of Education (MOE) kindergartens.

In response to Ms Phua, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said announcements are not made together as work is done in stages.

He said: "But every time we announce a change in one particular profession, we will certainly take into account the other professions to make sure that the relativities and the benchmarks are correct, both within the sector and also beyond the sector."

The exchange came after Mr Chan responded to Ms Phua's question on salary scale and benefit reviews for educators from mainstream schools, pre-schools and special education schools, as well as other staff such as education psychologists and job coach therapists in these education institutions.

In his reply, Mr Chan said the ministry periodically reviews the salaries of officers in MOE schemes of service, in consultation with the Public Service Division, to ensure market-competitiveness.

He added that there is also a salary review for early childhood educators in government-supported pre-schools that is expected to be completed by end-2022, with changes rolled out from 2023.

Mr Chan noted that while special education schools receive full funding, the social service agencies that run them retain substantial autonomy in human resource practices, including compensation.

He added that salaries for these employees were reviewed together in 2018 and 2020, and that the ministry would continue to work with social service agencies to ensure good career progression and update salary guidelines.

Goh Yan Han