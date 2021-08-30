Delivery workers' battle with fatigue captured in film

Battling physical and mental fatigue on the road during long work shifts is the greatest challenge for a delivery worker, says Mr Mohammad Ruzhael Marwazi.

The 20-year-old ITE College Central student, who spends about 20 hours a week working as a delivery rider, drew on his own experiences to produce a short film on the difficulties faced by delivery workers.

The film, titled Kejar or chase in Malay, clinched an award at national film competition ciNE65 Movie Makers Awards this year.

Mr Ruzhael, the youngest of four siblings, signed up to be a food delivery rider when he turned 18 to help his family out financially.

"I'm a student and I have no other sources of income, I started doing food delivery to cover my own expenses," he said.

He has had to deal with frustrated people on both ends while on the job - busy staff at food and beverage outlets as well as impatient customers waiting for their food, Mr Ruzhael said.

"But I just try to keep calm, tell myself, 'maybe that person is having a bad day', and try my best to defuse the situation," he added.