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Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said that as ASEAN chair in 2026, the Philippines has steered the group through a difficult year and achieved good outcomes, such as the sealing of the Digital Economy Framework Agreement.

MANILA – In a global landscape where economic heft matters, individual ASEAN nations are too small to go it alone.

But if the grouping can reform and integrate further, it could more than double its economy in the coming years, which will make the region more resilient, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Nov 17.

Speaking to Singapore media as he wrapped up three days of meetings with South-east Asian and world leaders at the ASEAN Summit in Manila, he said deeper economic integration and a wider network of partners would also help ASEAN provide more opportunities for its businesses and people.

At $4.5 trillion collectively, the ASEAN economy is quite significant but has the potential to grow to $10 trillion by the early 2040s, he said.

“That is sizable, and the more heft we have, the more we are able to integrate our economies, provide mutual support to one another. Then indeed we will be more resilient,” he said.

PM Wong said that, as ASEAN chair in 2026, the Philippines has steered the group through a difficult year and achieved good outcomes, such as the sealing of the Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA).

Singapore will work to advance these efforts to deepen integration further as the incoming ASEAN chair, and pursue cooperation on energy resilience and tackling transboundary haze, he added.

Asked how Singapore will steer ASEAN amid geopolitical tension, PM Wong said great power rivalry is a given, and the region cannot control its external environment.

By expanding its network of partners to not just the US and China but also others such as Canada, the European Union and the Gulf Cooperation Council, ASEAN will expand its room to manoeuvre while preserving some strategic autonomy, he added.

“Not everything we do is defined by America and China and the rivalry between them, but we have the space to engage other powers and the space to shape our own destiny,” he said.

As chair, Singapore will seek to have DEFA be well implemented and well used by businesses, said PM Wong. This could include putting out practical guides for businesses to tap its opportunities.

There is also a desire by ASEAN leaders to collaborate more on tackling the problem of transboundary haze, he added.

This means not just putting out the fires, but dealing with the problem at their source and preventing a recurrence of the fires in future by taking action against errant companies, he stressed, adding that there is still a lot more to be done.

Asked about Singapore’s relations with Indonesia following the recent episode, when haze from fires on Kalimantan and Sumatra blanketed parts of South-east Asia, PM Wong said he had a good meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

“Just the two of us. We had a good chat – candid and constructive. We have a good relationship between the two of us,” he said.

“I told him that I want Indonesia to succeed because Indonesia is a close and important partner to Singapore, and we have important and very substantive collaboration across a wide range of different areas…and I will continue to engage him and look forward to work closely with him to make sure that we can pursue win-win partnerships and collaborations in many different areas.”

Working with major powers

On the US, PM Wong said ASEAN values the fact that US President Donald Trump takes its commitment to South-east Asia seriously.

This was the second consecutive year that the American leader had attended the ASEAN Summit, and spoke to the fact that Washington is a Pacific power, he added.

“We want America to continue to engage South-east Asia, we value the Americans’ presence here in this part of the world… I think that is good for Asia, good for South-east Asia,” he said.

American companies in South-east Asia have reaped significant dividends from their investments and will continue to do so as long as the region remains dynamic and vibrant, he added.

PM Wong said he had a good conversation with Trump and told him that 2027 marks a significant milestone as the 50th anniversary of ASEAN-US relations.

“So we are working closely with the US administration to see how we might mark this occasion,” he said.

On China, Singapore welcomes Beijing’s proposal to designate 2027 as the Year of AI Cooperation between China and ASEAN, said PM Wong.

Both sides will engage one another to explore concrete applications and projects in areas ranging from autonomous vehicles and industrial AI to advanced manufacturing, while also taking into account legitimate concerns such as cybersecurity and data privacy.

“There will be many potential applications because China is a leader in AI applications, and across ASEAN countries there is tremendous interest to harness AI more effectively to transform and uplift our economies,” he added.

“We have to make sure that the projects ultimately benefit our businesses and our workers.”

Asked about the South China Sea Code of Conduct, which will be passed to Singapore to complete, PM Wong noted the significant progress made under the Philippines’ chairmanship.

Philippine Foreign Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro said on Nov 15 that negotiations were about 80% completed.

PM Wong said Singapore will do its part to facilitate negotiations. “There is another 20% more to be negotiated. That is usually the hardest part.”

There were differences of views not just between China and ASEAN but also among ASEAN countries, which are not all claimant states, he noted, and Singapore’s interest is to ensure the code upholds international law consistent with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

A continuity of agenda

Noting that he was principal private secretary to then Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong the last time Singapore helmed ASEAN in 2007, PM Wong said he knows what the work of chair entails.

As the chairmanship rotates among the member states annually, not everything can be done in one year and the important thing is ensuring a continuity of agenda, he said.

“Being an ASEAN chair is not just organising meetings and having summit after summit,” he said. “It is exercising leadership to ensure that we can continue advancing the agenda (to make) ASEAN more integrated, stronger and more united.”

That is what Singapore will strive to do in 2027, before handing the chairmanship over to Thailand to continue advancing the group’s agenda, he added.

Acknowledging that ASEAN can feel abstract to some, PM Wong said a peaceful, stable and more integrated region means a safer environment and more opportunities for Singaporeans and businesses.

He urged businesses, educational institutions and young people to foster closer ties and to raise awareness about the grouping’s importance.

“By doing so, more and more Singaporeans will see ASEAN not just as part of our neighbourhood, but as a region of opportunity and a region where we can shape our shared future together,” he said.