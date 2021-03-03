Dedicated court for harassment cases to start operating this year

A total of 853 applications for protection orders had been made as at Dec 31 last year, Second Minister for Law Edwin Tong told Parliament, adding that a dedicated Protection from Harassment Court will start operations this year.

He noted that the Protection from Harassment Act (Poha), which came into force on Nov 15, 2014, has been strengthened over the years to include new offences, such as doxxing, which is the act of making public someone's private personal information.

The 853 applications include those by victims of sexual and workplace harassment, online harassment and harassment by neighbours. Of the total, 348 protection orders were granted, while 135 cases were sent for mediation. And 366 expedited protection orders were granted, providing interim relief to the applicants. This means the courts granted almost immediate relief in more than two out of every five cases, noted Mr Tong.

The few remaining applications were either withdrawn, dismissed or still pending resolution.

"Data based on types of harassment is currently not available, but the State Courts are looking into enhancing the case management system to capture and track such data," he said.

The Act was amended in 2019 to include new offences, such as doxxing. As at Dec 31 last year, there had been 29 cases of doxxing filed in the State Courts, he said.

Mr Tong said the new court will be staffed by judges specifically trained to deal with harassment matters. Volunteers will be present to help victims through the court process. "We will continue to monitor the effectiveness of the 2019 Poha amendments, and will be able to provide a more holistic assessment after the Poha court has operated for some time," he said.

Mr Tong also noted that there was a rise in feedback on neighbourly nuisance in the past year, possibly due to more people staying at home during the circuit breaker.

"The management of disputes between neighbours is a delicate and challenging area. While we endeavour to resolve disputes amicably between the disputing parties, neighbours sometimes refuse to communicate with each other, or to compromise, and this leads to a breakdown in the relationship," he said.

He urged people to use community mediation, adding that over 80 per cent of cases mediated at the Community Mediation Centre reached an amicable settlement.

But there are cases that still go to the Community Disputes Resolution Tribunal (CDRT), and Mr Tong said it "should continue to be the avenue of last resort".

Since it started operating in October 2015, 591 claims had been filed as at Dec 31 last year, he said. The majority of the cases were resolved within six months, while a handful of cases took longer than a year.

An inter-agency committee has commenced a comprehensive review of the Community Dispute Management Framework to look at how disputes can be better managed and resolved up front, and ways to improve the process.

Mr Tong said the Ministry of Law will consider MPs' suggestions on making mediation and counselling compulsory for disputing parties, and on continuing to track cases after they have been dealt with in the CDRT.