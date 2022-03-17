Debate rages online over S'pore's stance

As thousands are killed, Mr Henry Tan, 48, feels sorry for the innocent civilian lives lost to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. But he also sees it as a liberating act that will, in the long run, lead to better lives for the Ukrainian people.

He believes Moscow moved to rescue ethnic Russians from a genocidal neo-Nazi militant regime, to clear up biological weapons labs, to rescue children from one of the largest human trafficking networks in the region, and to ultimately free the country from corrupt Western influence.