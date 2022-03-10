Debate Highlights

Reviving aviation, expanding rail

The state of the aviation sector and the growth of Singapore's rail network were among the key concerns of MPs debating the Ministry of Transport's budget. Ms Poh Li San (Sembawang GRC) noted that a third of airport workers had left during the Covid-19 pandemic, and asked for more details on how the Government can help the aviation sector get the required manpower. Transport Minister S Iswaran said the Government is working with unions and companies to bring Singaporeans back to the sector. The ministry is also working with the Manpower Ministry to look into solutions to bring in foreign workers.

The minister also said 11 more Thomson-East Coast Line stations will open in the second half of this year. More details on the Cross-Island Line will also be announced later this year, he added.

Focus on preventive health

The importance of preventive healthcare in reducing chronic disease incidence rate was raised by MPs debating the Ministry of Health's budget. Mr Leon Perera (Aljunied GRC) noted that the proportion of older adults with three or more chronic conditions almost doubled between 2009 and 2017 despite efforts on preventive healthcare. He asked if the ministry would audit these preventive efforts and find out why there is a disconnect between the investments and the outcomes.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung replied that the outcomes could be a lot worse without the efforts of the Health Promotion Board and the Primary Care Network, adding that the Healthier SG initiative was 10 years in the making. He said an initiative will be rolled out for preventive dental health too.

More support for those with disabilities

MPs called for more support for the vulnerable, including victims of domestic violence, lower-income families and persons with disabilities, at the start of the debate on the Ministry of Social and Family Development's budget. Ms Yeo Wan Ling (Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC) sought more help for caregivers of persons with disabilities under the upcoming Enabling Masterplan 2030, while Nominated MP Mark Chay sought more support to help those with disabilities seek employment without discrimination. Mr Louis Ng (Nee Soon GRC) proposed a pilot programme to provide low-cost ad hoc nanny services for single parents, who may work odd hours and have trouble finding help on short notice. Minister Masagos Zulkifli and his colleagues are scheduled to respond when debate resumes today.