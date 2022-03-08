Debate Highlights

Concerns over new EP system

The impact of a new points-based scoring system to assess Employment Pass (EP) applications, announced last Friday, was on the minds of several MPs when debate on the Manpower Ministry's budget resumed yesterday.

Mr Yip Hon Weng (Yio Chu Kang) asked if the Complementarity Assessment Framework (Compass) - which seeks to make the EP approval process clearer and more transparent - would lead to employers gaming the system, while Mr Liang Eng Hwa (Bukit Panjang) was concerned about whether the number of EPs issued would be higher than before with the changes.

Responding to their concerns, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said strong governance measures will be put in place to guard against dishonest attempts to game the system.

Addressing PSLE stress, social inclusion

Easing the mental burden of the education system and equipping citizens for the future economy was a concern in the debate on the Education Ministry's budget. Ms Denise Phua (Jalan Besar GRC) suggested that the PSLE be scrapped, while Non-Constituency MP Hazel Poa said despite changes to the exam, the stakes remain high for parents, educators and students. Mr Leon Perera (Aljunied GRC) also urged the ministry to release figures on the concentration of students from well-off families in more popular and well-resourced schools as a measure for inclusivity. Second Education Minister Maliki Osman said close to half of students in independent schools live in public housing. Schools that do not reflect the national demographic profile are encouraged to use other platforms to help students mix with others from different socioeconomic backgrounds, he said.

Calls to stamp out second-hand smoke

Second-hand smoke was a concern during the debate on the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment's budget. Ms Cheryl Chan (East Coast GRC) called for no-smoking zones to be expanded to housing estates, with digital enforcement at playgrounds, parks and HDB common corridors. Dr Lim Wee Kiak (Sembawang GRC) mooted banning smoking in HDB flats. Ms Poh Li San (Sembawang GRC) called on the ministry to "do more" to curb second-hand smoke in homes, especially when complaints come from families with young children or residents with health problems.

Senior Minister of State Amy Khor said legislation is no panacea for solving this issue, adding: "There are privacy concerns and technological limitations to gathering evidence required for enforcement."