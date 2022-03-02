Debate highlights

Transformation and innovation

How Singapore can remain relevant amid global challenges and disruptions was a concern voiced by MPs yesterday.

Mr Sharael Taha (Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC) said companies could align their workplace and workforce changes with a planned revamp of the Industry Transformation Maps.

Singapore should also reflect on how it can better nurture creativity, risk-taking and a spirit of invention in its people, said Ms Sylvia Lim (Aljunied GRC).

Ms Mariam Jaafar (Sembawang GRC) spoke of the need to collaborate with leading global companies on goals beyond scale, shareholder returns, profit and growth - as a means of gaining sustainable competitive advantage in a time of major upheaval.

Protecting workers

Labour MPs yesterday devoted their speeches to calling for better support for workers across different segments of society.

For lower-wage workers, the Progressive Wage Model, a ladder setting out their minimum monthly salary based on skills and training, could be expanded to cover more sectors such as pest management and strata and facilities management, Mr Fahmi Aliman (Marine Parade GRC) suggested.

Mr Heng Chee How (Jalan Besar GRC) focused on older unemployed workers, proposing initiatives such as reskilling them for new roles and enabling middle-aged caretakers to return to work.

For younger workers, the Government could consider subsidising a second diploma or degree to facilitate a skills upgrade amid a post-pandemic world, said Mr Desmond Choo (Tampines GRC).

A caring society

More support for the vulnerable groups and those in need as well as measures to improve mental health featured in MPs' speeches yesterday.

Ms Nadia Ahmad Samdin (Ang Mo Kio GRC) called for increased access and affordability for mental health treatment, as well as for the integration and acceptance of people with mental health conditions, including at the workplace.

Ms Ng Ling Ling (Ang Mo Kio GRC) spoke on the need to ensure social mobility amid Covid-19, as vulnerable groups may be more impacted by the push for economic transformation and digitalisation.

Nominated MP Shahira Abdullah asked if utility rebates under the $6.6 billion Assurance Package that are given based on property type can be given out by family size instead.