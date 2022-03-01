Debate highlights

Rising costs and GST hike

Even as Singapore's economy begins to bounce back from the pandemic, inflation remains a key concern for many Singaporeans, said MPs.

Prices of food, utilities and other daily essentials are on the rise, they said, with Mr Liang Eng Hwa (Bukit Panjang) urging the Government to pay close attention to price increases despite recently announced Budget measures to ease the burden on Singaporeans.

While many People's Action Party MPs welcomed the move to stagger the goods and services tax (GST) hike, opposition MPs said they did not support the Budget as they objected to the raising of GST in the first place.

Ms He Ting Ru (Sengkang GRC) of the Workers' Party called for essentials like food and childcare to be exempted from GST.

The green economy

With Singapore pledging to speed up its timeline for achieving net-zero emissions, the topic of the green economy loomed large in many MPs' speeches yesterday.

Some, such as Mr Derrick Goh (Nee Soon GRC), stressed the need to help small and medium-sized enterprises adapt to these structural changes. Others, such as Mr Saktiandi Supaat (Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC) warned against losing out to other countries with "looser" carbon requirements.

Nominated MP Koh Lian Pin suggested that Singapore should look into how it can export sustainability solutions to other cities.

Professor Koh, who heads the National University of Singapore's Centre for Nature-based Climate Solutions, envisioned training programmes run by local sustainability experts.

Social compact

The potential social impacts of Singapore's Budget measures also featured in several MPs' speeches.

Mr Yip Hon Weng (Yio Chu Kang) called for more efforts to help seniors take up employment if they wish, such as by encouraging companies to redesign jobs and retain senior staff.

He also asked for more resources to improve palliative care in Singapore, so seniors can not only age well but also die well.

Mr Edward Chia (Holland-Bukit Timah GRC) stressed the importance of social integration and acceptance of differences at all levels, from pre-schools to workplaces.

He called for more efforts to promote integration in the community and within companies.