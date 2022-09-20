Criticism of S'pore death penalty overstated: Shanmugam

There is strong support for the death penalty in Singapore and international criticism of it is overstated, Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam has said in an interview.

In fact, a survey conducted in the region indicates that capital punishment has been a strong deterrent for would-be traffickers, proving the country's tough stance against narcotics saves lives, he added.

Mr Shanmugam was speaking about the Republic's drug laws, among other things, in an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald. The Ministry of Home Affairs released the transcript of the interview on Monday.

The recent executions of several drug traffickers in Singapore have drawn criticism from some, including United Nations special rapporteurs and the European Union.

Asked about this, Mr Shanmugam said: "Four or five newspaper articles quoting the same three or four activists does not amount to international pressure."

He added: "Internationally, there are some statements issued by UN special rapporteurs, and you have some articles, nothing beyond that. The European Union has an ideological focus on the death penalty, but I would like to ask them if they have a better solution."

He noted that the Netherlands has been described as a narco state by the chief of the largest police union there, and in Sweden, drug-related gang violence has become a major election issue.

"Nobody talks about this. What about the victims of the crime? So, when the European Union is able to tell us there is a better solution, we will listen," he said.

"We want the message out very clearly, that we don't want to become like Western Europe. We don't want to become like most of the Western cities. We certainly don't want to become like many cities in South-east Asia."

The hanging of Malaysian drug trafficker Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam on April 27 had brought international attention on the punishment, with some arguing that his IQ of 69 made him intellectually disabled.

Mr Shanmugam said that while Nagaenthran's IQ was lower than the average person's, psychiatrists who saw him did not assess him to be intellectually disabled.

Also, the law looks at whether an offender knew what he was doing, and the courts found that Nagaenthran was creating excuses and finding new ways of trying to explain away his conduct, the minister said.

Mr Shanmugam also said that the United States had not been asked similar questions about the execution of two men with IQs of around 70 and 90 in October 2021.

"Has anyone raised an eyebrow when... the US courts dismissed the same arguments because the fact that you have a low IQ by itself is not the main point in law," he said.

He added that multiple surveys have shown more than 80 per cent of Singaporeans agree with the hanging of drug traffickers.

A survey commissioned in the region also found that those outside Singapore are deterred by it.

Those polled were primarily in areas that drug traffickers to Singapore come from - 83 per cent said the death penalty is very effective and 69 per cent said it is more effective than life imprisonment.

About 80 per cent said it would make them not want to commit serious crimes in Singapore.

"The awareness of our death penalty is very high. The awareness that the likelihood of being caught is very high. As a result of which, many don't want to traffic into Singapore," he said. "If we removed it, many more will traffic. There is no doubt about that."

On the criticism that Singapore was nabbing only the low-level drug mules and not the big-time kingpins, Mr Shanmugam said the "big guys won't come to Singapore for good reasons".

He added that Singapore cannot just exclude traffickers or special categories of people from the law, as this would encourage the kingpins to recruit them as mules.

"If I say I don't catch traffickers and I wait for the kingpins, basically my drug policy will be out of the window," he said.

Singapore also makes a distinction between abusers and traffickers, he said. Abusers are not treated merely as criminals and a lot of emphasis is put on rehabilitation.

"They are treated as people who need medical help. The family, the community, religious organisations are brought in," he said.