Covid-19 is both a crisis and an opportunity for a generation: Chan Chun Sing

SINGAPORE - The Covid-19 pandemic, which has been described as a crisis for a generation, can also be an "opportunity for a generation", with Singapore turning disruptions caused by the coronavirus into opportunities, Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said on Saturday (Oct 10).

He noted the world is facing many challenges, including geopolitical uncertainty because of the coronavirus. But Singapore remains a "safe harbour" due to its stability and foresight, which makes it attractive to investors and businesses.

A report in June by the Institute for Management Development (IMD) placed Singapore at the top of its world competitiveness ranking.

The Swiss think-tank noted that the factors behind Singapore's success include its robust international trade and investment policies, and employment and labour market measures.

Speaking at a People's Association (PA) community seminar, Mr Chan, who is deputy chairman of PA, said: "If we demonstrate to the world that we still have the guts to think long-term, plan long-term, and do things with a long-term perspective, we will stand out amongst the rest of the world as a shining red dot."

"And because we can stand out as a shining red dot, more people will come here to put their investment (and create) better jobs for our people. So we need to watch the changes around the world closely, even as we fight Covid locally."

The community seminar on Saturday was held with 1,500 staff and volunteers spread out in 150 locations. Some had also attended the discussion on the video conferencing platform Zoom.

The minister said as PA adapts to a Covid-19 world, community building work must continue under safe management measures, especially reducing group size and the density, intensity and duration of activities.

But it is an opportunity to remodel operations and methods in carrying out its mission. He noted some Community Centres have significantly increased the number participating in their activities by going online.



Residents collecting their TraceTogether tokens at Jalan Besar Community Club on Sept 14, 2020. PA is currently involved in the distribution. PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



In his speech, Mr Chan highlighted the efforts of PA staff and volunteers, which included delivering essential items and food to more than 5,000 persons under quarantine and persons on stay-home-notice.

On Saturday, PA said that more than 40,000 staff and volunteers were involved in the three mask-collection exercises held previously. The nationwide initiative saw 109 community centres and 661 Residents' Committees Centres mobilised as collection centres.

PA is currently involved in the distribution of the TraceTogether token. To date, about 1,900 volunteers and staff have been roped in to distribute 96,000 tokens around Jalan Besar and Tanjong Pagar.

Addressing PA staff and volunteers in his speech, Mr Chan said: "It's not just about us as individuals, it's about us as a community coming together. And now, even today, as we speak, blood donation drives continue, online courses continue, dialogues continue to keep our residents posted and engaged."

"For all these efforts, this is why I say that without your contributions, without your efforts, Singapore today, eight months into Covid, will be a very different Singapore."

Speaking to the media after the seminar, Mr Chan said PA staff and volunteers had discussed how they plan to further help Singaporeans amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

They also discussed activities that can be held in phase three of Singapore's reopening, which will allow for larger groups, among other things.

Some PA events, including the annual Chingay Parade, could continue but they may be smaller in scale or take a different format, he added.