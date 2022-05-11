Court finds SDP made false post on 10m target population deliberately

When the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) claimed during the 2020 General Election that Singapore was targeting to grow its population to 10 million by 2030, it knew the statement was false, the High Court said yesterday.

The opposition party had misquoted former Housing Board chief executive Cheong Koon Hean as saying that Singapore's "population density" would go up from 11,000 to 13,700 people per sq km by 2030, even though it knew that this was not true, the court said.

In doing so, it had "deliberately substituted 'living density' in Dr Cheong's statement for 'population density'", and "deliberately applied her figures" to wrongly deduce the total population, the court found.

In a judgment dismissing SDP's appeal against a correction direction under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma), which deals with fake news, the court said it is clear SDP had deliberately made the claim about the population figure "knowing it was false".

SDP was also ordered to pay the Attorney-General for the legal costs of $7,000 and other reasonable expenses.

SDP had been issued a correction direction on July 4, 2020, after it asserted during the 2020 General Election that the Government was "toying with the idea" of having a population of 10 million. SDP chief Chee Soon Juan made the claim in a TV debate on July 1.

On July 3, SDP published a press release on its Facebook page misquoting Dr Cheong's comments from an April 2018 lecture. The party said her comments showed the country's population would go up to nearly 10 million by 2030.

The alleged population target was refuted by various ministers, with Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat stating unequivocally that Singapore's population is likely to be significantly below 6.9 million by 2030. On July 4, the Pofma Office was instructed to issue a correction direction to SDP.

SDP's application to cancel the correction direction was rejected by the alternate authority for the Minister for National Development.

During elections, ministers do not have powers to issue Pofma orders; these are issued by designated senior civil servants instead.

The party then appealed to the High Court, arguing among other things that it was merely reporting what Dr Cheong had said and giving its opinion on the issue.

In his judgment, Judge of the Appellate Division Woo Bih Li rejected SDP's characterisation of its claim as a mere report of Dr Cheong's comments. He said that while Dr Cheong had spoken about "living density", SDP had deliberately substituted her words with "population density", which is different.

The HDB had clarified explicitly in an April 2018 letter in The Straits Times Forum that Dr Cheong had been speaking about "living density", which takes into account only land for urban areas, and excludes land used for ports and airports, among others, the judge noted.

SDP's assertion that it had not known about the letter also cut no ice with Justice Woo, who noted that the letter had been cited by SDP itself in its application to cancel the correction direction.

The letter had also been cited in full in an article in The Online Citizen which SDP had cited to bolster its case. In rejecting SDP's application to set aside the correction direction, the alternate authority had also specifically mentioned the letter.

SDP had never said it was unaware of the letter, he added.

Justice Woo said: "The court is entitled to infer and I do infer that SDP was aware of (the) letter at all material times including around the date when it was published in The Straits Times and before SDP published the SDP article."

He added: "(The letter) showed that the SDP article had deliberately substituted 'living density' in Dr Cheong's statement for 'population density' in the SDP article. More importantly, that letter showed that the density in Dr Cheong's statement was based on urban areas in Singapore and not Singapore's total land area. Yet the SDP article deliberately applied her figures to the latter."

SDP had also argued it was not obliged to take into account the letter. But Justice Woo said that if SDP was purporting to be accurately reporting Dr Cheong's statement, it should have taken the letter into account. SDP's article had been premised on an earlier Forum letter on Dr Cheong's comments, which the HDB letter was responding to.

The court also rejected SDP's argument that its claim on the 10 million figure was an opinion deduced from Dr Cheong's comments, noting that the SDP article had opened with the line: "The idea of Singapore increasing its population to 10 million did not originate from SDP."

This shows the party had wanted to make clear that the population idea originated from the Government, the court said.

As part of its appeal, SDP had also contended that the hearing should be held in open court, as the issue was of public interest.

But Justice Woo said the Rules of Court state that all originating summonses shall be heard in chambers unless the court directed otherwise. The fact that an issue was of public interest or raised a constitutional point alone did not constitute a special reason to have an open court hearing, he added.