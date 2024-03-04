Couple in Leong Mun Wai’s post that was issued Pofma order wrote to Pritam Singh 4 years ago

SINGAPORE - The West Coast couple featured in a Feb 12 Facebook post by Progress Singapore Party (PSP) Non-Constituency MP Leong Mun Wai had first reached out to Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh four years ago but received no response then.

However, on Feb 11, the couple received a call from Mr Singh and were told that someone would visit them. A day later, Mr Leong visited the couple and told them that Mr Singh had let him know about an e-mail he received four years ago, said Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Development Eric Chua.

Mr Leong’s post about the couple – a man, 60, who is blind, and his wife, 55, who has mobility issues after she broke her ankle in a fall in 2023 – was subsequently dealt with under the fake news law.

Mr Leong had claimed that the couple were not receiving financial help from public agencies aside from a monthly Home Caregiving Grant.

He also claimed that the woman had used up most of the funds in her MediSave account to pay for a leg operation, and had stopped attending physiotherapy sessions as she could not afford to pay the $100 payment for each session. In addition, he said the couple’s application for assistance with transport costs had been rejected.

Mr Leong was issued a Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma) direction as the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said the couple are receiving financial assistance from various agencies, including transport vouchers. It added that the woman still has more than $60,000 in her MediSave account, and did not have to pay out of pocket for the physiotherapy sessions.

On March 4, Mr Chua told Parliament that following the post by Mr Leong, MSF volunteers spoke with the couple to find out what had happened. This was because they knew the couple and had been helping them consistently, and knew that Mr Leong’s post contained falsehoods.

Mr Chua said the couple told volunteers they were surprised to find Mr Leong at their door on Feb 12 because they had not approached the PSP or Mr Leong for help.

The couple said they had written to Mr Singh in 2020, but received no response from the Workers’ Party (WP) or Mr Singh.

“As to why Mr Singh did not do anything for four years, and why he then chose to speak with Mr Leong, and whether Mr Singh knew or agreed with Mr Leong that this matter will be highlighted on social media just four days before the Budget statement was due to be delivered on the 16th of February – that is not clear to us,” said Mr Chua.

“I don’t know what Mr Singh was trying to do, and I make no specific comment on his motivations, but I’m sure he and everyone in this Chamber here will agree with me that people, especially the vulnerable ones that we serve and their plights, should not be politicised. Instead, there must be a sincere intent to help,” he added.

Mr Chua said it was “an old art in politics” to highlight one case in order to colour perceptions and make people harbour negative thoughts about the Government as a whole.

Mr Singh (Aljunied GRC) confirmed he had received a letter from a resident four years ago, although their address was not mentioned in it.

He picked up the letter when clearing files in his office, and decided to check in on the couple to see if things were better now. They told him that they still face difficulties.