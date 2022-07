There's no turning away from the topic of inflation. For the second time this week, cost-of-living challenges were raised in Parliament.

Workers' Party MP Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC), in his adjournment motion on the use of macroeconomic policy to combat inflation, said that "when the prices of what we eat, getting to work, and keeping our homes and businesses running are all rising rapidly, this isn't an inflation problem any longer".