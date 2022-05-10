Cost of enlisting women into NS far outweighs benefits: Minister

The cost of enlisting women into national service (NS), even for non-military roles, would far outweigh any benefits, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said yesterday.

Compulsory national service can be justified only if it serves a critical need of national security and defence, he said, adding that there are "distinct pitfalls" if conscription is implemented for any other reason, whether it is for men or women.

Responding to Ms Carrie Tan (Nee Soon GRC) and Ms Poh Li San (Sembawang GRC) in Parliament, Dr Ng said enlisting women into NS would delay their entry into the workforce, and this would have the immediate effect of accentuating a decline in the local manpower pool and a reduction of household incomes.

"Even if women are enlisted for non-military national service roles to augment our healthcare and social services, it may make manpower shortages in other industries worse," Dr Ng said.

"Over the long term, it will impose a great cost, not only on women themselves, but also their families, children and spouses, and society as a whole," he added.

"Is that cost justified to send a signal or to reverse stereotypes? From the Government's perspective, no. I think most Singaporeans would say 'no' too."

During the debate on the White Paper on Singapore Women's Development in Parliament last month, Ms Tan suggested expanding the scope of national service to include care vocations, enlisting both young men and women.

She suggested this would help to support the community with their caregiving needs, reduce the stress on Singapore's people and the workforce, and more critically, help care work be seen as a shared civic responsibility.

Yesterday, Dr Ng said the primary reason for enlistment into the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) must be to train soldiers who are able to defend Singapore.

Similarly, enlistment into the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force has to be based on the national need for homeland security and emergency services. "It is very far off from the proposals to conscript women to serve in roles such as caregivers and healthcare workers, or to send a signal, a powerful signal, of gender equality," he said.

"These are inadequate justifications or reasons to mandate that someone must suspend individual liberties as a civilian, give up two years of his or her life, and if they do not, they go to jail."