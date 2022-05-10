Cost of enlisting women into NS far outweighs benefits: Minister

The cost of enlisting women into national service (NS), even for non-military roles, would far outweigh any benefits, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said yesterday.
Compulsory national service can be justified only if it serves a critical need of national security and defence, he said, adding that there are "distinct pitfalls" if conscription is implemented for any other reason, whether it is for men or women.
Responding to Ms Carrie Tan (Nee Soon GRC) and Ms Poh Li San (Sembawang GRC) in Parliament, Dr Ng said enlisting women into NS would delay their entry into the workforce, and this would have the immediate effect of accentuating a decline in the local manpower pool and a reduction of household incomes.
"Even if women are enlisted for non-military national service roles to augment our healthcare and social services, it may make manpower shortages in other industries worse," Dr Ng said.
"Over the long term, it will impose a great cost, not only on women themselves, but also their families, children and spouses, and society as a whole," he added.
"Is that cost justified to send a signal or to reverse stereotypes? From the Government's perspective, no. I think most Singaporeans would say 'no' too."
During the debate on the White Paper on Singapore Women's Development in Parliament last month, Ms Tan suggested expanding the scope of national service to include care vocations, enlisting both young men and women.
She suggested this would help to support the community with their caregiving needs, reduce the stress on Singapore's people and the workforce, and more critically, help care work be seen as a shared civic responsibility.
Yesterday, Dr Ng said the primary reason for enlistment into the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) must be to train soldiers who are able to defend Singapore.
Similarly, enlistment into the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force has to be based on the national need for homeland security and emergency services. "It is very far off from the proposals to conscript women to serve in roles such as caregivers and healthcare workers, or to send a signal, a powerful signal, of gender equality," he said.
"These are inadequate justifications or reasons to mandate that someone must suspend individual liberties as a civilian, give up two years of his or her life, and if they do not, they go to jail."
Dr Ng said proposals for women to enlist into NS are not new, and that the issue was debated as early as 1967 when conscription was introduced. He said the Enlistment Act, passed in 1970, does not exclude women, but the Government at the time thought it would be an "extra burden" to enlist women, given the acute shortage of trainers and commanders then.
When the issue resurfaced in 1983, the assessment was that the SAF could cope with the manpower shortage, Dr Ng added.
While he acknowledged that birth rates have continued to fall, Dr Ng said the use of technology and the optimisation of resources have produced a modern SAF that is more lethal and effective despite a smaller number of soldiers.
He also said he was certain that if there was ever a sudden and grave need to boost the military, the government of the day would enlist not only women, but teenagers and older men, too.
There are currently more than 1,600 uniformed servicewomen in the SAF, making up about 8 per cent of its regulars. Women make up 5 per cent of SAF regulars holding senior ranks of lieutenant-colonel, military expert 6, or master warrant officer and above.
More than 500 women have also been trained and deployed in different roles in the SAF Volunteer Corps since 2015, Dr Ng said.
"There is currently no need for us to enlist women (into) national service. Women are already contributing to national building as regulars and volunteers," he added.
In response to Ms Poh, a former helicopter pilot in the Republic of Singapore Air Force, Dr Ng said the SAF has stepped up its recruitment of women, citing the establishment of the SAF Women Outreach Office in 2020. SAF has also set up "work near home" sites in north-east, south-west and central Singapore.
In a Facebook post later in the day, Ms Tan clarified that her suggestion for women to be enlisted into roles beyond the military was not driven by a simplistic ideal of equality, but to meet national caregiving needs in the face of an ageing population. She wrote: "If national service means service to the nation, it only makes sense that we evolve it to meet the most pressing needs of our nation."