Raeesah of sound mind when she testified: Expert

December 23, 2021

Former Workers' Party MP Raeesah Khan was of sound mind and was mentally fit when she made statements in Parliament and before the Committee of Privileges between Aug 3 and Dec 3, a medical expert testified before the committee yesterday.

Institute of Mental Health senior consultant Christopher Cheok said after two assessments that she did not have any significant psychiatric disorder impairing her from speaking truthfully. She also did not suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder or dissociation during this time.

Ms Khan also gave evidence yesterday to the committee, which was set up to investigate her over her Aug 3 lie in Parliament. She had fabricated details about the police's handling of a sexual assault case.

