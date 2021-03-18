Conversations to gauge Covid-19's impact on attitude to parenthood

A series of conversations aimed at better understanding how Covid-19 has affected people's attitude towards marriage and parenthood will kick off next month.

Around the world, young people have expressed concerns about starting families, amid the economic uncertainties caused by the pandemic.

A survey of Singaporeans by the National Population and Talent Division last year found about 30 per cent of married respondents aged 21 to 45 indicating that they planned to delay having children.

Announcing the "Building a Singapore that is made for families" conversations in a statement yesterday, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah said: "Many Singaporeans want to start and raise families. But I know the pandemic has also caused some to rethink their plans. My colleagues and I want to better understand how we can help you to continue with your life plans in spite of the pandemic."

Ms Indranee, together with Minister of State for Social and Family Development Sun Xueling, will lead the effort to engage about 400 people at different life stages and who live in different parts of Singapore, so as to get a diversity of views, the statement said.

The sessions, which last until September, will be open to all Singaporeans, their partners, and parents of Singaporean children.

For a start, six online sessions will be organised. There will be two sessions each for people who are dating, engaged to be married or married without children, parents with children aged up to six years old and parents with children in primary school.

"Participants will get to share their concerns and challenges as they start and raise families, and also exchange ideas to collectively address these challenges," said the statement.

There will also be another online session on fertility-related issues.

The series of conversations is part of the Emerging Stronger Conversations announced by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat in 2020 to work with Singaporeans to chart a path for the country as it recovers from the pandemic.

Those who wish to take part in the family-themed conversations can register at go.gov.sg/families-convo. Shortlisted participants will be notified about two weeks before the start of each conversation.