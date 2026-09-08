Committee to review safeguards protecting minors in Islamic institutions after mosque sex abuse case

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Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Zaqy Mohamad announced the committee in Parliament on Sept 8.

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SINGAPORE – Safeguards are already in place to protect minors in mosques and Islamic religious schools, but rules alone are not enough, said Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Zaqy Mohamad.

Speaking in Parliament on Sept 8, he announced that a committee will be convened to review how existing measures to protect minors in such settings can be strengthened.

This comes after two young children were sexually abused by a self-styled “religious influencer” who conducted religious classes at a mosque without permission.

The committee will study how children and youths can access religious guidance safely – including from formal and informal religious instruction .

It will be led by two chairpersons, associate professor Razwana Begum and Ustaz Fathurrahman Dawoed.

The committee will report to Zaqy.

On Aug 17, a 37-year-old man was sentenced to 27 years and 10 months’ jail and 24 strokes of the cane after pleading guilty to three charges of rape and two charges of outrage of modesty.

The man had met the boys at the mosque and became a part of their lives, even becoming a father figure and their religious guide.

But between 2022 and 2023, the man raped the younger boy, who was between six and eight years old, on several occasions, including at the mosque where they prayed together.

He molested the older boy, who was 11 to 12 years old, on several occasions.

On the fact that the boys had met the man in the mosque, Zaqy said: “That’s what angers me the most. The child basically came to the mosque for solace, for religious guidance, but unfortunately (met) the wrong person.”

Zaqy added that since the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) was informed of the incident in 2025, mosques have increased measures to include CCTV monitoring and routine checking on groups involving children and youth.

Nine MPs from both sides of the aisle had posed questions to Zaqy and Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs Goh Pei Ming on Sept 8.

They asked about how the safeguards and guidelines could be consistently implemented across all mosques, and what additional safeguards are needed beyond professional recognition for religious leaders.

In response, Zaqy said MUIS will implement any safeguard measures through its four district offices that work together with the mosques’ administration and staff, which will allow information to be clearly passed through to all staff and volunteers.



“We will also strengthen the monitoring of informal activities at mosques… MUIS has tightened this monitoring on informal activities involving youth and children. Patrols have also been increased, and our staff and our volunteers are trained to identify suspicious behaviour and take necessary action,” Zaqy added.

Zaqy said he has also tasked MUIS to work with mosques, parents and the wider community to keep children and youth safe by establishing a common safeguarding approach across all mosques, such as clearer reporting and escalation protocols, as well as closer monitoring of informal gatherings.

Said Zaqy: “I am grateful for the active involvement of our mosque boards, staff and volunteers. This incident does not diminish their good work over the years. But precisely because our mosques are sacred places of trust, learning and belonging, we must hold ourselves to a high standard.”

That will include putting in new measures, but at the same time preserving the openness and welcoming spirit of religious institutions in Singapore, he added.

Said Zaqy: “We will look hard at where we fell short, strengthen our safeguards, and act on the lessons from this case. Every child deserves to feel safe. Their well-being must always come first, and that is a responsibility we will not take lightly.”

Timeline of abuse

December 2021

The man was arrested following an allegation that he had committed outrage of modesty against a 17-year-old youth. He was released on bail that day.

April 2022

The man befriended an 11-year-old boy who had recognised him at the mosque through his TikTok account, where he posted videos on religion.

2022 to 2023

The man got to know the older boy’s six-year-old brother and spent time with him alone.

He raped the younger boy several times, including inside the mosque where the brothers attended religious classes.

Early 2024

The man molested the older brother.

April 2024

The older boy told his mother about the man’s actions. He was arrested on the same day and remanded.

August 2026

The man was sentenced to 27 years and 10 months’ jail and 24 strokes of the cane.