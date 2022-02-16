Debate on COP report

Committee disregarded evidence submitted in probe: Pritam

He also takes issue with COP characterising his evidence over 2 cadres in 'antagonistic' terms

Political Correspondent
Updated
Published
4 min ago

Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh said yesterday a parliamentary committee had disregarded evidence he had submitted during a probe into lies told by former Workers' Party (WP) MP Raeesah Khan in the House last year, in particular with regard to her state of mental health.

The WP chief also took issue with the Committee of Privileges (COP) characterising his evidence in what he saw as "antagonistic" terms when it came to two WP members who were close to Ms Khan.

"I can only speculate why," said Mr Singh. "Could it be to strategically drive a wedge and disunite the Workers' Party - and to show that its leaders recklessly cast aspersions on their own members?"

He was speaking during a parliamentary debate on two motions relating to the committee's findings and recommendations pertaining to Ms Khan and WP leaders.

In a report released last Thursday, the committee, which comprised seven People's Action Party (PAP) MPs and one WP MP, had called for a $35,000 penalty for Ms Khan for lying in August and October last year; and for Mr Singh and WP vice-chairman Faisal Manap to be referred to the Public Prosecutor for further investigations, with a view to considering criminal proceedings.

On top of concluding that Ms Khan was acting under the guidance of party leaders when she repeated her lie, the panel determined that Mr Singh had lied while giving evidence under oath and that this could amount to perjury, and that Mr Faisal's refusal to answer questions could amount to contempt of Parliament.

Yesterday, Mr Singh said evidence he submitted to the committee had either not been noted or not been included in its report, and that the committee had also ignored some contemporaneous evidence given by party members which would contradict some findings.

He said the committee had "disregarded" evidence that would cast doubt on eventual findings in its report, including the "unparliamentary language used at various places which is not supported by evidence".

Mr Singh said: "The most egregious, in my mind, is the conclusion that in seeking a psychiatric evaluation for Ms Khan, I had somehow weaponised her condition."

He said he had mentioned the evaluation because Ms Khan had herself told a WP disciplinary panel that she was seeing a psychotherapist who had referred her to a psychiatrist.

Ms Khan had also voluntarily shared with the panel looking into her conduct, including Mr Singh, that she suffered from dissociation. Both these pieces of evidence had been forwarded to the committee, the WP chief said.

He added that when asked by the committee as to why Ms Khan would make certain statements, he attempted to give a fair answer in line with what Ms Khan had herself revealed.

"If the COP was indeed a fact-finding body, should I not have raised the matter of Ms Khan possibly labouring under a condition to the COP?" Mr Singh asked.

"I believed… the COP ought to see it as a mitigatory point in her favour."

He rejected what he saw as the committee's assertion that "in raising the matter of Ms Khan's mental health to a fact-finding body with a view to considering an appropriate punishment on her, (he) had somehow smeared her, or worse, somehow cast aspersions on those with mental health conditions".

Mr Singh also said he strongly disagreed with how the committee had characterised his evidence in "antagonistic" terms when it came to WP cadre members Loh Pei Ying and Yudhishthra Nathan.

Ms Loh was Ms Khan's secretarial assistant and Mr Nathan was also aiding her.

He said he had given evidence to show that their loyalty to Ms Khan was a factor. For instance, said Mr Singh, Ms Loh had made clear to the WP disciplinary panel that resignation "should not be on the cards" because in Ms Loh's view, what Ms Khan did "was not serious as it was not as if Ms Khan had… laundered money".

"Such evidence does not appear to have been considered by the COP," said Mr Singh.

He added that the committee's final report had also omitted character references he made in evidence about Ms Loh and Mr Nathan, calling them "decent, good people (who) have done a lot for the party".

"I still hold that view," said Mr Singh.

Yesterday, Mr Singh said evidence he submitted to the committee had either not been noted or not been included in its report, and that the committee had also ignored some contemporaneous evidence given by party members which would contradict some findings.

He said the committee had "disregarded" evidence that would cast doubt on eventual findings in its report, including the "unparliamentary language used at various places which is not supported by evidence".
SHOULD HAVE BEEN PROACTIVE

Looking back though, I gave Ms Khan too much time to settle herself before closing this issue with her. Between Aug 8 and Sept 30, I should have been proactive and checked where she was in addressing the matter with her family. That omission is mine alone. I acknowledged the same to the COP in my evidence.

However, I will continue to be as sympathetic to anyone who shares such deeply personal details with me. My instinct, even today, would be to keep the information of the sexual assault to myself, or to a very small group of trusted individuals, given its highly personal and sensitive nature...

I still believe that it was right that the clarification was made in Parliament rather than out of it.
LEADER OF THE OPPOSITION PRITAM SINGH,
on the time lag between knowing of Ms Raeesah Khan's lie and addressing it.
EVIDENCE IGNORED

If the COP was indeed a fact-finding body, should I not have raised the matter of Ms Khan possibly labouring under a condition to the COP? In my evidence to the COP, I registered the point that the matter was raised because it covered issues of proportionality and culpability. I believed that Ms Khan should not be excessively punished for a condition she could be labouring under, and the COP ought to see it as a mitigatory point in her favour. This evidence of mine, supported by the COP's minutes of evidence, is ignored by the committee. So, I reject this assertion that in raising the matter of Ms Khan's mental health to a fact-finding body with a view to considering an appropriate punishment on her, I had somehow smeared her, or worse, somehow cast aspersions on those with mental health conditions.
MR SINGH,
on raising the issue of Ms Khan's mental health condition.
CASE HINGES ON ONE PILLAR

The COP's case, at its highest, relies on one pillar - it believes Ms Khan's evidence that she had been told to take her lie to the grave. This belief rests on an uncorroborated piece of evidence, a WhatsApp text originating from Ms Khan herself. The COP deems the fact of its contemporaneousness to be critical in coming to its conclusion. The COP does not question Ms Khan's credibility even though she was the one who lied in this House, by her own admission, and even though she also lied when she first communicated with me about this matter. So if contemporaneous evidence is indeed central, one would expect the COP report to exhibit a fidelity to such evidence. But it does not.
MR SINGH,
on the COP relying on evidence that is not corroborated.
OBJECTING TO THE MOTION

I am unable to accept the COP's findings that offences have been committed under the Parliament Act by me or any other Workers' Party MPs. Therefore I will object to the second motion as the basis for the recommendations are that offences may have been committed by us. Nevertheless, should Parliament resolve to adopt the motion, I intend to clear my name and will cooperate fully with the Public Prosecutor.
MR SINGH,
on why he is objecting to the motion.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 16, 2022, with the headline Committee disregarded evidence submitted in probe: Pritam. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top