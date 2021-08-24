Climate action: S'pore, US boost collaboration

Singapore and the United States will strengthen collaboration on climate action, environmental governance, sustainable development, and low-carbon solutions.

This will create opportunities for businesses and workers in green growth sectors, including in energy transitions, clean energy infrastructure development, sustainable transport, sustainable finance, and quality carbon credits markets, said the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI).

Announcing a new Singapore-US climate partnership during US Vice-President Kamala Harris' visit, MTI yesterday said climate change is a critical global challenge and a top priority for both countries.

It added that both countries support global efforts to address this key challenge, and are fully committed to implementing their commitments under the Paris Agreement and taking bold climate actions.

Four potential areas for cooperation are:

•Sustainable finance, including mobilising private capital for sustainable infrastructure, financial sector climate and environmental risk management;

•Energy transitions, including clean energy infrastructure development and sustainable transport;

•Quality carbon credit markets; and

•Expert consultations on green standards setting, mobilising high-quality green finance, and analysing, managing and disclosing climate and environmental financial risks.

MTI said: "Both countries will continue to explore opportunities to strengthen our collaboration in more areas of climate change and the green economy, in line with our mutual interests."

Other areas of cooperation announced yesterday included cyber security and the economy.

A key initiative is the US-Singapore Partnership for Growth and Innovation, whose initial focus will be on the digital economy, energy and environmental technologies, advanced manufacturing, and healthcare.

Both sides agreed to combat pandemics and convene a high-level dialogue on supply chains, which will bring government and industry leaders together to discuss ways to strengthen supply-chain resilience.

They also welcomed two new programmes on "smart cities professional exchanges" and "smart cities green buildings".

These two programmes will facilitate closer collaboration and knowledge sharing among the US, Singapore and other Asean countries through the Asean Smart Cities Network, an initiative spearheaded by Singapore when it was the Asean chair in 2018.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said this will help cities lower emissions and become more sustainable, as well as maximise green digital solutions.

Grace Ho