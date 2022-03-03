Claims that GST hike hurts poor more are misguided: Minister

The objections by opposition MPs to raising the goods and services tax (GST) rate due to offsets being temporary and because the tax disproportionately impacts the poor are "misguided claims" that ignore the way the GST is implemented in Singapore, said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong yesterday.

With the enhanced GST Voucher scheme, the effective GST rate for the bottom 30 per cent stays unchanged, he said in his round-up speech at the end of three days of debate on the Budget.

"It is not true that the GST increase hurts the poor - not in the way we have designed it," he said.

In his maiden Budget speech on Feb 18, Mr Wong announced that the planned two percentage point GST hike would come into force in two phases in 2023 and 2024, at one percentage point each time.

Another effect of the GST results in the well-off carrying a heavier part of the load, said Mr Wong.

As a consumption tax, the GST allows the Government to tax those not earning an income in Singapore, but who are in fact well to do and therefore consume more, he noted. "The GST ensures that such people, those who have greater means, will contribute their fair share of taxes."

He added that lower-income households pay a much lower effective GST rate than higher-income households, noting that, on average, households at the bottom 10 per cent - including many retiree households without income - do not pay any GST at all after offsets.

For the next lowest 10 per cent of families, the effective rate is very low, and even for middle-income households, the effective rate is well below the headline 7 per cent rate due to how GST expenses are offset on a continual basis.

Non-Constituency MP Leong Mun Wai from the Progress Singapore Party had, during the debate, said that based on his own calculations, those who are middle-income will bear a disproportionate burden of the GST increase.

Mr Wong said that is not so, as after the GST rate increase, it is the top 20 per cent of citizen households who pay a greater share of GST, after accounting for GST vouchers and absorbed GST.

Their share of GST goes up from 40 per cent to 42 per cent after the increase, while for the middle 20 per cent of households, their share decreases from 19.2 per cent to 18.6 per cent.