SINGAPORE - Mr Liu Jianchao, Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) met Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat on Friday (July 15) and both leaders reaffirmed the broad and substantive relations between Singapore and China.

Mr Liu, who is on a two-day visit to Singapore, discussed with Mr Heng how the two countries could cooperate for their mutual benefit, and talked about the importance of good governance and citizen engagement.