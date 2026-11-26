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SINGAPORE – With the problems confronting courts becoming increasingly transnational, Singapore’s commitment to the rule of law must extend beyond its borders and include overseas partners, Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon said on Nov 26.

Artificial intelligence, for instance, raises questions that judiciaries around the world are equally grappling with, while commercial disputes increasingly cross borders.

“Even areas once thought of as primarily domestic, such as family law, now often involve parties and issues that span more than one jurisdiction,” Menon told a ballroom of visiting chief justices, political office-holders and other members of the legal community.

That is why the Republic has invested time and effort in building and strengthening regional and international networks and bilateral judicial relationships, he added, including through meetings and roundtables at the sidelines of this week’s Singapore Courts Bicentennial celebrations.

While these efforts may be a small piece in the wider geopolitical landscape, they allow courts and judges to exchange good practices, learn from one another about unfamiliar challenges, and build trust, he said at the gala dinner held at Shangri-La Singapore.

“We should not overstate what judicial cooperation can achieve. It will not resolve the geopolitical tensions of our age,” he said.

“But collectively we can make a meaningful contribution to preserving a world in which disputes are resolved fairly, effectively, peacefully, and according to the law.”

Alongside these efforts, work must continue to sustain trust in the judiciary and the legal system at home, he said.

For instance, justice must remain accessible. This is why Singapore has sought to lower the barriers through simplified processes, greater support for self-represented persons and the careful use of technology, said Menon.

The judiciary has also sought to maintain public trust through initiatives to help people better understand the role of the courts and how the justice system works.

He added that the judiciary is only as strong as the people who sustain it, making it vital to invest in the capabilities of the judges, judicial officers and court staff and to support the legal profession, such as by helping smaller firms adapt to AI and ensuring young lawyers can have a meaningful career.

At the dinner, a book chronicling the bicentennial history and evolution of Singapore’s judiciary was launched by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

Singapore traces the origins of rule of law here to the 1826 Second Charter of Justice, which introduced English law to the Straits Settlements of Singapore, Penang, and Malacca.

In the foreword, the President said Singapore owes much of its resilience as a society and nation-state to its institutions, of which the judiciary has been a key pillar.

Following independence, Singapore did not use its inherited framework of English law to simply replicate English precedents, but as a robust base to develop a distinctly Singaporean jurisprudence, added President Tharman.

Singapore law was developed such that it suited local circumstances, while English law was not departed from for its own sake, he noted.

(From left) Justice Andrew Phang, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon and Justice Goh Yihan at the SG Courts 200, Bicentennial Gala Dinner 2026 at Shangri-La Singapore, on Nov 26. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

“The Singapore judiciary has remained anchored in its duty to Singaporeans,” he added, noting that the State Courts and the Family Justice Courts have periodically been strengthened to better serve litigants.

Menon, who is due to retire in February 2027, said the dinner would be among the last times he would be speaking as Chief Justice, and that it was his great honour and privilege to have served Singapore in the office alongside many colleagues who have devoted themselves to upholding the rule of law.

Court of Appeal judge Sushil Nair is set to succeed Menon as Singapore’s fifth chief justice.

Said Menon: “To have had the opportunity to play some part in this vital endeavour with all of you has, without question, been among the greatest privileges of my professional life.”