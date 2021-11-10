US and China

Chan outlines S'pore's position

  • Published
    36 min ago

Singapore does not take sides as default; instead, it takes principled positions in its own long-term national interests, said Education Minister Chan Chun Sing. He was outlining the Republic's stance amid US-China rivalry at the 41st Fullerton Lecture yesterday.

