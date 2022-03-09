Chan: More courses, campuses to focus on green economy

Institutes of higher learning (IHLs) are ramping up offerings in sustainability, to better prepare Singaporeans for future jobs in the green economy, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said yesterday. They will also expand continuing education and training courses for working adults in industries that face a "green transition".

Outlining how IHLs are contributing to the national push for sustainability, through research and education, he said some universities have developed master plans on their green targets and initiatives. "Through projects they work on with industry, the polytechnics enable local enterprises to reduce their carbon emissions and achieve sustainability goals."

Likewise, the universities have delved into sustainability research and development, and are using their campuses as "living laboratories" to support national research and talent development efforts, he said.

IHLs also equip youth and the workforce for the growing green economy, he said, noting a recent report by SkillsFuture Singapore indicated that over 450 job roles across 17 sectors already require green skills in their job tasks.

"We can expect more new jobs to emerge and more existing jobs to adopt green practices. We therefore need to invest in 'green upskilling' for our students and workers, so that they can seize new opportunities presented by green growth," he said. This means refreshing specialised course offerings and launching new programmes, among other moves.

"Almost all our institutions include sustainability as a theme within their common curricula for undergraduates," he said.

The IHLs will ramp up continuing education and training courses for working adults in sectors already facing a "green transition", he added. Currently, the institutions offer more than 100 such courses in areas such as sustainable built environment, green engineering solutions, green finance and environmental sciences.

Schools have been making progress since last year's announcement of the Eco Stewardship Programme that aims to reduce carbon emissions from schools by at least two-thirds by 2030, Mr Chan said.

An Eco Stewardship Toolkit is in the works and will be available to all schools. Digital learning resources on carbon footprint and sustainability will be shared with all schools.

Thus far, 33 schools have installed solar panels. About 75 per cent of schools are expected to complete the installation of solar panels by 2025.