Chan clarifies his reply to House following investigations

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing yesterday made three key clarifications to his reply on Feb 26, 2021 to MPs' questions about the unauthorised clearing of some forested areas in Kranji woodland.

1 ON FEB 26, 2021

Mr Chan, who was then Minister for Trade and Industry, told Parliament that 4.5ha of the forested land there had been cleared between end-December 2020 and Jan 13, 2021 without the National Parks Board's (NParks) approval.

THE CLARIFICATION

Investigations have since found that clearing of the 4.5ha commenced without NParks' approval before December 2020.

Investigations suggest that two JTC officers had given inaccurate information to their JTC superiors about the time period that this erroneous clearing had taken place.

This information was then incorporated into Mr Chan's February reply.

Investigations also found that another two plots of land, amounting to more than 2.8ha, had also been cleared without NParks' approval.

2 ON FEB 26, 2021

Mr Chan said unauthorised land clearing was discovered by JTC's project manager on Jan 13, 2021 during his site visit. All clearance works onsite were suspended immediately and remained suspended, he added.

THE CLARIFICATION

Investigations have since found that JTC's project manager, who was in charge, knew of the clearance before Jan 13, 2021.

His immediate superior, a deputy director, also knew.

It appears that they misrepresented the facts and gave inaccurate information to their superiors.

As for clearing works being suspended immediately from Jan 13, 2021, JTC has clarified that it stopped all tree felling but had continued with other minor work like vegetation clearing.

3 ON FEB 26, 2021

Mr Chan said contractors had not been paid for the over-clearance in December 2020 and January 2021.

THE CLARIFICATION

Some payments had been made for the clearance, which included tree felling.

This erroneous information - that the contractors had not been paid - was provided by a JTC division, which processed the payments without realising that they were for the unauthorised clearance of trees in December 2020 and January 2021.

Investigations have also found that payments were made for unauthorised clearance that took place before December 2020 involving some parts of the 4.5ha of forested land and another plot.